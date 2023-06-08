The center of the attack can generate headaches within Real Madrid this summer market. The club understands that Benzema’s departure was never in their plans, the team considered that they would have the Frenchman in the squad for at least one more year and overnight, without giving any indication, Karim made the decision to leave. which modifies the action plan for the transfer period that they had outlined in the White House.
That being the case, within Real Madrid they are analyzing the center forward options for the summer, but the club not only has to sign a ‘9’, but two, as it must be remembered that Mariano, who was Karim’s second despite practically He didn’t play, he’s also gone. At the moment it seems easier to sign the newspaper than the star, and one of the options for this is Rodrigo Moreno.
The footballer has signed relegation with the Leeds United team in England and for this reason his price has plummeted to only 3.5 million euros, a figure that the whites can pay without the slightest problem. Moreno has always been to the taste of Florentino Pérez and today they see him as a good opportunity for the substitute bench, although it is important to understand that the former Valencia is behind Joselu in Real Madrid’s initial plans. The latter would only arrive on loan, unlike Rodrigo, who would be a total purchase.
#Real #Madrid #analyzes #signing #Rodrigo
