The preview of Ricardo González

What a handful of years ago, in 2011was a inexperienced madridwithout a molded competitive genius, who paid for the sins of youth after 14 seasons watching the Final Four on television (1997-2010), now it is a team with winning instinctwith a golden generation that is giving its last gasps, but that wants to continue making noise on the European scene. On the hunt for the eleventh European Cup, which would be Llull’s third in his eighth Final Fouronly within reach of the glorious Madrid of the 60s and 70s. Rudy will compete for his 29th title, including the five golds with the National Team. A bullet, that of character forged in the demand, that they want to spend tonight in the stark-sandwhere environmental pressure will not be a factor, because the fans of Anadolu Efes and Madrid are by far the least numerous of the event.

That rebellious spirit in the face of adversity, forged by the fire of comebacks, gives him a plus. The last colossal reaction, as a symbolism of the course, Thursday’s in the semifinal against Barça with a -13 flipped with Llull at the helm and a stellar Causeur, plus Yabusele and Poirier’s claw, Deck… The team still remembers how they turned around a year ago over the theoretical overwhelming superiority of Efes in the quarterfinal playoffs. From a 2-0 with beatings to a 2-2 and tie at 80 with 40 seconds left in the fifth round in Istanbul, the one that Simon broke with the triple of his life. From there came the European champion, Laso remembers it and Ataman remembers itwho through the figure of his son yesterday showed his sympathy for Madrid… football.