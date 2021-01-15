Despite all the personnel problems with real Madrid some professionals still fall by the wayside. Alvaro Odriozola is a candidate who was unable to apply for a permanent place this season either. Like last year, the 25-year-old right-back is on loan.
In January 2020, FC Bayern took the Spaniard as a backup for half a season. Odriozola was not able to make a lasting impression, however, the professional was only able to collect five competitive appearances with the record champions. In the summer of 2020, it finally went back to Los Blancos. It doesn’t look much better there, however. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hardly trusts the four-time national player, who was signed for € 30 million in 2018.
After just one appearance in the current La Liga season, Odriozola is looking for a change of scenery again. Like transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio (via transfermarkt.de) suspected, the defender could be drawn to Italy this winter. There, AC Florence is looking for reinforcement on the back right side – and recently knocked on 1. FC Köln about Ehizibue.
Next to the Madrilenian and the Cologne should be loud Di Marzio Andrea Conti (AC Milan) and Kevin Malcuit (SSC Napoli) are also high in the Fiorentina course. The name Odriozola would of course be the most sonorous in the quartet.
The problem: The 25-year-old will probably not be a long-term solution. Both the player himself and Real Madrid are still planning long-term together. Odriozola, who is still tied to the reigning Spanish champions until 2024, would like to assert himself at Real. And the club itself still sees the future in its personnel.
Still, Odriozola seems like a tasty option for Florence, the club have already approached the player. There is a loan with no purchase option in the room.
Leave a Reply