A more defensive girona of the usual resisted Madrid 40 minutes in the Bernabeú, a match that was played under the continuous shouts of “corruption in the federation” of the animation stands located in the southern background and in which Ancelottí rotated ( Apart from the obligatory decline by Bellingham sanction) to give breaks. The Girona, who lacked offensive nerve, remained alive until the 83rd minute, when one between Mbappé and Vinícius gave him the final tip.

However, the Montilivi team did not have a bad staging. With a more cheerful football he had been thrashed by the whites in his last confrontations. This time the slogan was not to lose discipline and adjust the lines at the time of pressure. Throughout the first part, Madrid only caught him in one after a bad corner serve. Three Ancelotti players went out to the race against a visiting defense that did not exist, but Vinícus closed the play by not spending time to Mbappé and the occasion remained at all.

The occasions

Arnau and Tsygankov failed Courtois

Girona also lived what other rivals in Madrid have experienced here. You have some occasion, but if you are not successful you end up paying it, and very expensive. The Míchel team arrived only twice in the first half, but two very clear opportunities: the first shortly after starting, by Arnau Martínez and the second of Tsygankov. In both the problem was the same. Courtois became huge and covered both auctions.

Madrid was not the same as City Day because it lacked freshness despite the changes introduced by Ancelotti. Alaba debuted as headline, Brahim occupied the position of Bellingham, Modric that of Ceballos and Valverde finally rested. The right side went to Lucas Vázquez and the truth is that neither by Asomo had the benefits of Uruguayan.

Before the caution proposal of Girona Madrid dominated the game at pleasure but lacked to give more speed to the ball. Girona defended himself with many people behind and the whites found their usual difficulties to attack in static.

Madrid

With less freshness than before the City

The occasions were gradually happening without being the too atosigating pressure for Girona. Gazzaniga intervened with success in a couple of auctions and neither wine (too individualistic) nor Rodrygo, who played in the first part on the left) seemed to start his afternoon.

However, Madrid often lives from getting resources that you do not expect or that at least are not the first option. Without Valverde, he did not have a great exterior shot, but Girona had the bad luck of meeting Modric’s best goal throughout the season. He already celebrated to get intact at rest when in the 40th minute there was one more corner in favor of Madrid, one of many that until then had not created the slightest danger. Rodrygo threw it, there was a rejection of the defense and Modric, from outside the area, stopped the ball with his chest and threw a chutazo to the squad impossible for the goalkeeper.

The key

Modric’s goal

Neither Míchel nor Ancelotti introduced changes for the second part. Girona needed something else when going behind the scoreboard. Nor could he attack the crazy and be prey to any of the cons of whites. Thus, the second half began slowly with Madrid waiting for Girona to open. Arthur entered Van de Beek in 55.

Vinícius was able to kill the game with a shot to the crossbar. The Brazilian began to really harm because it was a knife that now entered again and again on the left.

The passage of the minutes forced Girona to move forward with many troops. Míchel played by hitting Bryan Gil, Asprilla and Solís to beat Madrid for freshness and answered Ancelotti changing Alaba for Camavinga (Tchouaméni passed to Central) and Ceballos by Brahim.

The sentence

Vinícius marks the 2-0

In the absence of a quarter of an hour the game was very alive and the Girona more and more threatening, very involved in the field of Madrid. Gazzaniga avoided Mbappé’s goal with a great stop but Madrid finally found the against defintive in 83 with a final wine shot. Gazzaniga avoided a major punishment and Mbappé left without scoring. Madrid matches Barcelona in the score. On Wednesday the cup is already the whites awaits them Anoeta.