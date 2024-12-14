Real Madrid already knows who they will face to win their second title of the season: Mexican pachucaConcacaf champion, defeated the Egyptian Al-Ahly on penalties (6-5) and took the ticket to the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Thus, the Mexican team, which suffered to beat an Al Ahly team that had everything in its face at Stadium 974 in Doha in the penalty shootout, they will seek the title against the meringues starting at 6:00 p.m. next Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium.

Two old acquaintances from the Spanish LaLiga, such as Salomón Rondón and Borja Bastón, Pachuca’s first two shots missed in the shootout. The Egyptian team went 1-3 up, after goals from Mohamed Afsha, Rami Rabia and Marwan Attia; but then the rival goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno, at mid-height stopped Mahmoud Kahraba’s fourth shot.

Nelson Deossa tied the score with a right foot that touched the goalkeeper and then Omar Kamal sent his shot wide in Al Ahly’s fifth turn. Finally, at 6-5 and already in the eighth turn, Khaled Abdelfattah hit the crossbar with his shot and confirmed Pachuca as winner of the Challenger Cupas a unique semi-final in the Intercontinental.