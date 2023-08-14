The Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signed this Monday for the Real Madrid, in the form of a one-season loan from Chelsea, as a reinforcement in the goal after the Belgian’s knee injury Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Thursday during training, which meant that the white club had to go to the market to reinforce the position and sign competition for the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin.

And in this search they opted for Kepa, who arrives in the form of a loan to a Real Madrid for which he was able to sign in January 2018.

His clause to leave Athletic Club was 20 million; a “market opportunity” that did not materialize, since the French Zinedine Zidane, coach then, insisted on his commitment to Kaylor Navas.

Six months later, Kepa joined Chelsea in exchange for 80 million euros. He began as a starter, went to the bench after the arrival of Edouard Mendy and in the second half of last season he recovered the site.

With the arrival of the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino against Chelsea, Kepa started most of the pre-season games, but the signing of robert sanchez On August 5, his situation changed and he ended up joining Real Madrid despite the interest also from Bayern Munich.

Kepa accumulated 163 games defending the Chelsea goal, in which he conceded 175 goals and left his clean sheet on 59 occasions.

In addition, he has been capped 13 times with Spain and was part of the team, led by Luis de la Fuente, who won the League of Nations in June, being the substitute for Unai Simon.

