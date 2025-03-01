Four days after the Madrid’s departure from the round of 16 of the Champions League, Real Madrid travels today to Seville having transferred its emergency state of defense to the center of the countryside. In Benito Villamarín, an always uncomfortable field for whites where they have only been able to tie the last two seasons, none of its three titular midfielders can play: Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde for injury and Jude Bellimgham for fulfilling the second and last sanction game for the expulsion of Pamplona.

The absence of Bellingham added that the Betis Antony striker can play, a player assigned by Manchester United to which competition withdrew the red he saw before Getafe, has again outraged to Real Madrid, who has not just left his fights with the referees and the federation. Carlo Ancelotti yesterday described the absence of his English player as “an injustice.”

Ceballos injury

Two months without being able to play

However, of the three absences in the core, the most paradoxical is that of Dani Ceballos, a 28 -year -old player who had finally done with ownership and was at his best since he signed for Madrid in the summer of 2017 from precisely from Betis.

The Utrerano had become the best replacement in the Kroos squad and this season he already added 1,518 minutes distributed in 31 games. He did nothing but receive praise and was practically assumed in the next list of the source. To his misfortune, before the Royal Society last Wednesday in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey he suffered an injury to the semi -manufacturer muscle with affectation of the tendon of the left leg that will have him outside the playing grounds about two months.

Ceballos is a unique case in Madrid. For several seasons every summer tries to go to Betis, the team in which he became a footballer and for which he feels true passion. Some training in Valdebebas has gone with the Betis shirt and also this season has been seen in a box in the Villamarín in the days that his team does not play.

The Utrerano ends contract with the whites in June 2027 and for some games the animation stand of the Bernabéu Korea that renews with Madrid, something in which there are doubts in the white directive.

The high ones

Courtois and Mbappé come back

For today Ancelotti has not given many clues about eleven, although he has assured that he will play the best possible. It is sure that Courtois will return to the goal and Mbappé to exercise nine. The three who aim to play in the center of the field are Tchouaméni, which has some games raising their level, Modric and Camavinga. For the defense, Asencio and Rüdiger are the best placed, but Ancelotti said yesterday that the canary was still affected by the shouts of “Asencio Muérete” that a sector of the year of Anoeta dedicated to him.

The game comes to Betis at the best moment of the season, seventh after two solvent victories and after eliminating the Ghent at the Conference League.

It is not expected that Manuel Pellegrini introduces many changes with respect to the team he won in the Coliseum, a Betis that will be directed in the Campo Center by a player very loved by Real Madrid for his white past: Isco Alarcón