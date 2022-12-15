(Reuters) – Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign young Brazilian prodigy Endrick from Palmeiras, the clubs announced on Thursday.

The 16-year-old striker will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024 due to FIFA rules banning underage players from playing abroad.

Palmeiras and Real Madrid did not disclose the duration of the contract, but confirmed that the player will visit the club’s facilities in Spain next week.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas)