real Madrid is getting ready to face the final of the Spanish Super Cup that will be played on Sunday against Barcelona, ​​in another long-awaited classic of Spanish football.

The merengue team arrives at the game with extra motivation, since the prizes agreed upon by the players with the president have been known. Florentino Pérez.

So far, both teams have secured a total of seven million euros from the organization (six for participating and another for winning their semi-final match). And the winner of the title will keep an extra million.

Although it is an important figure, the Catalan newspaper Sport recalls that the amount is somewhat less than what they obtained for winning their last Champions League. On that occasion they were left with 450 thousand euros per head.

Five days preaching in the desert of the Persian Gulf for 40 million euros. This could be summarized the business that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has turned the Super Cup into since 2020, a tournament until then unattractive and even less profitable.

Their participation was reduced to the League and Cup champion who, in the middle of August, faced each other for the title in a two-legged match. A format that is difficult to fit into the increasingly busy summer preseason. The new competition system, in a Final to Four format, opens the Super Cup to the League and Cup runners-up, increases the prizes for participation and covers 10% of the federation budget in less than a week, set for this year at 392.1 millions of euros.

From being a local summer trophy between two teams that were still little known and that aroused less and less interest among the media and fans, it has come to be held in January, abroad and with the claim of being the first official title of the year in the Spanish football. A successful change in formula that led Movistar to renew, in 2022, the competition's television rights until 2025 for 6.2 million euros (55% more than the previous contract), according to data published by 2Playbook.

