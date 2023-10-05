This new collaboration which, as explained, includes the men’s and women’s first teams, “will bring the flavor of Dubai to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, offering fans unforgettable moments and services of the highest level”

New sponsorship agreement for Real Madrid which, as announced in these hours, has signed a strategic collaboration which will further strengthen the image of the Spanish club worldwide. Furthermore, this collaboration will also represent a new source of income for the club. We are talking about the agreement between the merengues and Visit Dubai. As explained by Real Madrid in their press release, the event announcing the agreement was held in the boardroom of RM City and was chaired by Florentino Perez and Issam Kazim, the executive director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commercial Marketing DCTCM .

The details of the agreement between Real Madrid and Visit Dubai — As explained by the Spanish newspaper AS, through this alliance, the two companies, which share common objectives such as dedication to excellence and innovation, will offer a great variety of unique and special experiences for fans of Dubai and Real Madrid. This new collaboration which, as explained, includes the first men's and women's team, "will bring the flavor of Dubai to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, offering fans unforgettable moments and services of the highest level" – explains the club in the announcement. Furthermore, given the depth of this collaboration, it was announced that a Real Madrid theme park will be created in the United Arab Emirates.

