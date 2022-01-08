Real Madrid is one -if not the most- of the most powerful cadres on the planet. But even so it registers resounding defeats throughout its history against Latino teams. We review five falls against institutions in South America:
For the return of the Intercontinental Cup, the Uruguayan team visited Los Merengues at the Santiago Bernabeú and left no doubts as to who would win the trophy.
Result: Real Madrid 0-2 Peñarol
Goals: Pedro Rocha and Alberto Spencer (PEÑ)
Competence: Intercontinental Cup 1966
On the same day of the catastrophic collapse of the stalls that threw more than 70 wounded, the Colo-Colo defeated the white box in a resounding way.
Result: Colo Colo 2-0 Real Madrid
Goals: Jaime Pizzarro and Hugo Rubio (COL)
Competence: Friendly
At the Santa Laura Stadium and with a real goal from Ruiz, the Chilean team would go down in history for having defeated the Merengues.
Result: Spanish Union 1-0 Real Madrid
Goals: Rodrigo Ruiz (UNI)
Competence: Friendly
Only once in history have Sao Paulo managed to overcome the mighty Real Madrid. It was in the final of a Friendly Cup and in a forceful way.
Result: Sao Paulo 4-0 Real Madrid
Goals: Müller -2-, Raí and Elivelton (SAO)
Competence: Ramón de Carranza
After becoming champions of their respective continental competitions, Boca and Madrid met in Tokyo for the final of the Intercontinental.
Result: Boca Juniors 2-1 Real Madrid
Goals: Martín Palermo -2- (BOC), Roberto Carlos (REA)
Competence: Intercontinental Cup
#Real #Madrid #Latin #American #teams #defeats #history
Leave a Reply