Real Madrid never gives up. The club’s mantra proved true again. When the game against Manchester City was lost and seemed to be over, the Royal forced an extension through two late goals from substitute Rodrygo. Karim Benzema scored the decisive goal from a penalty kick in extra time to ensure a final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris.
