With all the lanes of the highway cleared after their epic victory over Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and Barça’s defeat against Cádiz at the Camp Nou, Real Madrid is now doing the math to sing its thirty-fifth league wing. Seven points are enough for the Whites to certify a title that is already written off, regardless of what their distant pursuers may do. But they could even be proclaimed champions this week in the event of a chain of results. For this, it is a sine qua non condition that Carlo Ancelotti’s team assault the always complicated El Sadar stadium, where the packed leader of the First Division pays a visit to Osasuna with the calculator fuming.

A victory against the red team, added to a previous setback for Atlético against Granada and a defeat for Barça on Thursday against Real Sociedad would open the doors to a party at La Cibeles on the same Sunday, as long as the azulgranas stumbled again that day in the duel that they have postponed against Rayo. If they resolve their homework with flying colors and the rojiblancos don’t do the same at the Metropolitano, the whites could also use two draws from Xavi Hernández’s team to reunite with the goddess before stepping on the Etihad next Tuesday to face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, the other great objective on the table in a course that could be historic.

How could it be otherwise, Ancelotti understands that they make guesses. But the technician, more a friend of history than of mathematics, clarifies the equation. «The account we do is quite simple: make three points against Osasuna and then three points against Espanyol. If we need more, three against Atlético », he summarized in the previous one.

The possibility of overthrowing the current champion in two weeks in his lair at the Metropolitano inflames the white parish, euphoric after the five days of passion that encased the beheading of Chelsea and the defenestration of Sevilla. However, Ancelotti remembers that up to the tail, everything is bull. “We are very close, we are doing well, but it is not over yet,” added the coach of a team that has accumulated seven victories in the last eight days, with the only stain of the classic, but that appears in El Sadar with casualties very heavy.

nine absences



For the second consecutive date, Casemiro falls off the list, this time due to a muscular problem that puts his presence at risk next Tuesday against City. His absence will grant a new opportunity to the industrious but impetuous Camavinga. The Frenchman will act as anchor against Osasuna, accompanied by Valverde and Ceballos in the engine room, since Ancelotti left Modric in Madrid to rest the Balkan and will also oxygenate Kroos from the start.

Marcelo and Mendy continue to hurry to return to group dynamics, so the Real Madrid coach has to make a patch on the left side again. Carvajal responded to the challenge at Pizjuán, but the one from Leganés will have to rest. Nacho, scorer in Nervión, will cover the flank. Vallejo, Hazard, Jovic, Mariano and Bale, who fell at the last minute due to discomfort in his left leg, complete the large medical report, for which Ancelotti called up two Castilla players: Rafa Marín and Latasa.

Benzema will remain as the spearhead of the trident, escorted this time by Asensio and Rodrygo, since Vinicius also enters the rotation shift. The player from São Paulo goes up like foam just when the team he scored his first goal as a Real Madrid player crosses his path after that exquisite control that amazed Zidane.

That spark from the Brazilian winger was suffered by Jagoba Arrasate from the rival bench. Three years later, the Berriatúa coach keeps Osasuna without emergencies of any kind. The team from Navarra assured their permanence a long time ago, despite facing an unusual situation: they have added more points away from home than at home. El Sadar has always been a thorny ground for Real Madrid, who have only added three victories there in their last nine visits, although the rojillo coach stressed that for his team to get something positive out of this duel with the leader they will have to “touch almost excellence. The rojillos are missing Lucas Torró, due to suspension, and Juan Cruz, Kike García and Jesús Areso, due to injury, but they come with high spirits after reaping four wins in their last six games, the last two in a row.