The royal team achieved a victory that will remain engraved in the memory, when it reversed its delay with a clean goal to excel 3-1 in the return match, to compensate for its 3-4 loss in the first leg at the “Al Ittihad” stadium last week.

Algerian Riyad Mahrez advanced to the guests in the 73rd minute, so everyone would think that Manchester City had booked the ticket to qualify for the final match scheduled for May 28.

But substitute Rodrigo scored two goals in the 90th and 90th minutes, to equalize the total of the two matches at 5-5, and the two teams go to extra time.

The turn of the royal team star Karim Benzema came in the fifth minute of the first overtime period, as he caused a penalty kick and hit it successfully to the left of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, scoring the decisive goal.

Real Madrid set a date with Liverpool, in a repeat of the 2018 final, which the Spanish team won 3-1.

The final will be held in Paris on May 28.