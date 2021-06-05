Real Madrid is one step away again. Although he will have to give it big if he wants to win the ANGT again. The whites have prevailed in their group, A, of the final phase of the junior Euroleague that takes place in Valencia this week and have the ticket for the final in their possession. On hold, his rival: the winner of the duel between Barça and Mega will be the one who faces them.

For Madrid, full but with some uncontrollable mole. What they have been able to control they have controlled. They are three victories in three games and the final has been ensured by beating the Red Star this Saturday by 83-71. At the break he was already winning 54-28 and then he got carried away. Eli ndiaye signed another cheeky double-double (18 points and 16 rebounds), although the best news was seeing Urban klavzar, Slovenian point guard, take advantage of the situation to score 22 points. The madridistas are short of players in that position since Juan Núñez has had to go to help the senior squad and Matteo Spagnolo has some physical discomfort that, for the moment, have prevented him from playing. Tristan Vukcevic, for the same reasons as Núñez, is not available either, so those of La Fábrica will have to fight without some of their most important pieces to lift a title that bears his name since 2019, since in 2020 they went to the phase final but this was not disputed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kostadinov (18 + 9) and Veesaar (15 + 6) also stood out.

Real Madrid was the only member of group A to reach all three victories. ASVEL stayed in two, with a defeat, and Red Star and Zalgiris occupied the other two positions. The grand finale of this final phase will take place this Sunday at La Fonteta.