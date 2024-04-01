Real Madrid, one of the giant clubs on the football planet, is focusing on young players with a lot of projection who can exploit the “Merengue” institution, so in the next few hours it could advance in negotiations with a footballer who fulfills with that requirement.
It is nothing less than Leny YoroFrench-Ivorian player who plays as a central defender for Lille Olympique Sporting Club of the Ligue 1 of France, who has been standing out in his team and who will not renew his contract that ends on June 30, 2025.
The renowned player's agent Jorge Mendes He has already set to work to start negotiations between club and club, and he let the white club know that the moment of negotiation with Lille is getting closer and closer, according to Marca newspaper.
Football player He seems convinced that his destiny lies with Real Madridespecially taking into account that Alaba and Militao suffered serious injuries and the exact deadline for their respective returns is not known, so there is the chance to arrive and automatically wear the “Merengue” shirt.
At the same time they know that there is no urgency, knowing that the French Under 21 international has just turned 18, and already has 39 games in the French League after debuting at just 16.
Yoro has become a reference for Lille, in its fight to enter the next edition of the Champions League. In France they consider him a basic piece in the team that will represent the French country in the Olympic Games. It is clear that the 100 million euros which they have asked for in the first contacts, but without a doubt Lille will not let him go for a low amount. Will it happen?
#Real #Madrid #accelerates #signing #Leny #Yoro #details #negotiation
