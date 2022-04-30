PreviousLive Chronicle

There are champions who are champions, such as this Real Madrid who lifted their 35th league title. He did it against an Espanyol limited to his role as opening act at the great white party. After all, there is no more repeated victory in the centenary history of the League than that of Real Madrid against the parakeets.

4 Courtois, Casemiro (Isco, min. 60), Marcelo, Jesús Vallejo, Lucas Vázquez, Camavinga (Gila Fuentes, min. 74), Dani Ceballos, Modric (Kroos, min. 59), Rodrygo (Vinicius Junior, min. 74) , Marco Asensio and Mariano (Benzema, min. 59) Diego López, Cabrera, Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Calero (David López, min. 82), Tonny Vilhena (Dídac, min. 64), Óscar Melendo (Manu Morlanes, min. 64), Yangel Herrera (Fran Mérida, min. 75), Darder, De Tomás (Wu Lei, min. 64) and Javi Puado goals 1-0 min. 32: Rodrigo. 2-0 min. 42: Rodrigo. 3-0 min. 54: Marco Asensio. 4-0 min. 80: Benzema. Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero Yellow cards Mariano (min. 41) and Casemiro (min. 45)

Ancelotti turned to several recruits from the broom truck. Of the fetén team, only Courtois, Casemiro -false central- and Modric -second striker after Mariano- were enlisted from the beginning. Enough to send Espanyol adrift, which barely splashed through Chamartín and anticipated the series of little walks that await Madrid (the next one at the Metropolitan?). Not even when Real Madrid closed the match with Camavinga and Vallejo as central defenders did Vicente Moreno’s squad dictate.

Without much progress, in a summer after-dinner session, Madrid was satisfied with Rodrygo’s goalscoring perch, the camaraderie of a great Ceballos and the youthful enthusiasm of Modric and Marcelo, in their twilight acclaimed by the fans on an infinite day for the Brazilian captain . The date on which he added his 24th title with Madrid, as many as Gento, local record holder, to whom the club officially grants the same number of crowns.

An absolutist Royal who controlled the tournament with an iron fist. Such has been his supremacy that he has perpetuated himself as a leader since the third day. He was not always a round Madrid, but there was no opponent to overshadow him. And in the areas nobody was so resounding: the League of Courtois and Benzema. Among them, the nexus of Modric, a consecrated player who does not fan himself at 36 years of age, but rather, season after season, overflows with talent and heart. Two years younger, Benzema is the heir to Messi and Cristiano. The League flag. His fourth goal against Espanyol was his 26th in the local championship, 42 in total. A telescopic striker today turned into a top-notch jackal.

The Belgian goalkeeper, a dike, was firmly escorted by Militão and Alaba. The Croatian is already more than familiar with his eternal colleagues Casemiro and Kroos. And with Benzema, the main currency in the League and in Europe, by far the Golden Ball this season. The canonized French player has gone from being the best illustrator of Cristiano to the priceless tutor of Vinicius, a player who no longer plays solitaire. The Benzema-Vinicius partnership today has no replica in the football universe. A happy couple after resolving certain logical disagreements due to the generational clash. Benzema, who is himself a football symposium, found an outstanding student. With Benzema at the helm, Vinicius is no longer a real promise, but a real great player.

With them, Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Rodrygo and Asensio. Ancelotti – the first coach in history to be enthroned in the five major leagues (Italian, Spanish, German, English and French) – maneuvered wisely with just 16 players. There was no plan and Real did not burn down the tortuous road. It has even been enough for him to fasten the League with four games to play and go two games away from a possible toast to his 14th European Cup. At the moment, for the League, cup in hand, pulling one from each handle, the two captains, Marcelo and Benzema, both with thrones in the extraordinary panel of white legends, blew out the candles.

The figure of Ancelotti, along the lines of those mentored coaches who rose to prominence in Madrid, has been as fundamental as that of Luis Molowny, Vicente del Bosque and Zinedine Zidane in his day. Campeche by nature, the overwhelming normality of the Italian has been balsamic to the team. There were never any cracks in the shed. Nor major reproaches from the stands, except for the 0-4 of the classic, a bad day for which the Italian coach himself was blamed on the first. In a universe of daffodils, in the sparkling world of soccer celebrities, there was no pyrotechnics with the absentee Bale – he was not even at the celebrations at the Bernabéu – and Hazard’s chronic ills, the two names that refer to the Madrid of other galaxies .

This time the guild remangue projected a regular team, which in the flat days knew how to shoot ex officio. And it wasn’t always easy in an institution that has sometimes seemed to lose its attachment to La Liga due to its obsession with the lyrics of the European Cup, the center stage that has made it a unique club. For something Zidane considered the League as big game. He knew that there is no more complicated task for a Madrid coach than keeping the wick for nine months. “Work, joy and sacrifice,” said Marcelo, an encyclopedic Madridista who knows them all.

A very champion Madrid that deserved the honors of Rafa Nadal and La Cibeles. Almost nothing.

