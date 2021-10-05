Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

With two losses against the Sheriff (1-2) in the Champions League and then against Espanyol Barcelona in La Liga (1-2), Real Madrid are going through a troubled period on the pitch, and this inevitably reflects outside. The Merengue club must manage the first tensions and in particular Carlo Ancelotti, who faces a demanding locker room where the reproaches obviously do not fail to fall. With a privileged target currently: Davide Ancelotti!

The son of the Italian Mister, who arrived in his luggage this summer as an assistant, is obviously not unanimous among the Madrid players. In any case, this is the information announced by the columnist of the program El Chiringuito, Eduardo Inda. “There is confusion in the locker room of Real Madrid with Davide Ancelotti, assistant coach, for some decisions he was able to take,” assured the columnist on the set of the show.

⚠️¡¡EXCLUSINDA !! ⚠️ “Hay DESCONCIERTO en el vestuario del Real MADRID con DAVIDE ANCELOTTI, segundo entrenador, por algunas DECISIONES que se han tomado” #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/UoouDA0YQr – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 5, 2021