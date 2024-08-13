He real Madrid will continue trying to retain all possible titles and win LaLiga and the Champions League again
After a season in which Real Madrid have won everything except the Copa del Rey, they are looking to try to win all these titles again in this new 2024/25 season, this time with great reinforcements in the squad such as Kylian Mbappé.
The Copa del Rey remains the only major trophy that Carlo Ancelotti’s men have yet to challenge, but will they be able to win it this season and be superior to their arch-rivals FC Barcelona this season?
Here is the preview of the 2024/25 season of Real Madrid. 90min.
Real Madrid have established themselves as a feared team in European competitions for always going far and having that spirit that makes you never give up. In these last five seasons they have won a large number of titles.
Carlo Ancelotti has done a great job in his second spell as manager of the Merengue team, winning league titles and Champions Leagues
|
Season
|
La Liga
|
King’s Cup
|
Champions League
|
2023/24
|
Winners
|
Round of 16
|
Winners
|
2022/23
|
Second
|
Winners
|
Semifinal
|
2021/22
|
Winners
|
Quarter finals
|
Winners
|
2020/21
|
Second
|
32nd
|
Semifinal
|
2019/20
|
Winners
|
Quarter finals
|
Quarter finals
There have been no major changes in numbers compared to last season’s squad.
Kylian Mbappé finally took the number 9 shirt while Federico Valverde has inherited the number 8 shirt from Toni Kross
|
Dorsal
|
Player
|
1
|
Courtois
|
13
|
Lunin
|
22
|
Rüdiger
|
2
|
Carvajal
|
4
|
Praise
|
23
|
Mendy
|
3
|
Militated
|
17
|
Lucas Vazquez
|
20
|
Fran Garcia
|
18
|
Jesus Vallejo
|
5
|
Bellingham
|
8
|
Valverde
|
14
|
Tchouaméni
|
6
|
Camavinga
|
10
|
Modric
|
21
|
Brahim Diaz
|
19
|
Ceballos
|
7
|
Vinicius
|
9
|
Mbappé
|
11
|
Rodrygo
|
16
|
Endrick
|
15
|
Arda Güler
|
32
|
Nico Paz
Signed
|
Player
|
Joined from
|
Cost
|
Endrick
|
Palmeiras
|
47.5 million euros
|
Mbappé
|
PSG
|
Letter of freedom
They leave Madrid
|
Player
|
Destination
|
Cost
|
Nacho
|
Al Qadsiah FC
|
Letter of freedom
|
Rafa Marin
|
Napoli
|
12 million euros
|
Toni Kross
|
Retired
|
–
|
Joselu
|
Al Gharafa
|
1.5 million euros
Home kit
Real Madrid presented the new home kit for this season in which there are no major changes compared to last season. We see that they present an elegant kit without damaging the white essence of the club.
Second kit
Third kit
The Whites have a large number of players with scoring ability such as Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo or Bellingham. But there is no doubt that the signing of Kylian Mbappé suggests that the Frenchman will be the top scorer of the squad and not only that, but of the season and a clear contender to become the top scorer.
The Merengues have the task of winning the league title again and overcoming Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona.
Everything suggests that Real Madrid will be a clear dominator in all the matches of the Spanish league competition. The club has worked well in terms of signings, finally bringing in Kylian Mbappé and another player for his position in the form of the promising youngster Endrick
Real Madrid LaLiga 2024/25 Prediction – 1st
More news about Real Madrid
