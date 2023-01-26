Ancelotti left to face the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey against Atlético de Madrid with the same lineup used in the final of the Spanish Super Cup with the exception that due to Carvajal’s injury he had to opt for the wild card in the white defense, Nacho Fernández.
A game began in which it has been seen that Real Madrid has not been comfortable at all, an Atlético de Madrid that has not allowed the stars of the white team to shine, well planted and playing a serious game, to top it off in minute 40 the injury to Ferland Mendy, a new casualty for the defense of the merengue team.
The start of the second half was different in which Real Madrid went all out to tie these quarterfinals and put the score level. When it seemed that Atlético de Madrid was comfortable, the golden revulsion appeared, Rodrygo, who invented an incredible play by dodging three rivals to finish off with the outside of his right boot and put the score equal which made Real Madrid come to an extension. Despite the bad omens for the madridistas in the first 45 minutes and sections of the second half, that goal turned the tables of the match and the wind began to blow in favor of Real Madrid and even more after the expulsion in the ninth minute After extra time, only five minutes passed for Real Madrid to take advantage of the numerical superiority and through Asensio’s cross that managed to connect with Benzema, with a bit of luck, Benzema managed to beat Oblak’s goal and put the score two to one. marker. Finally, Real Madrid was going to come back from a tie and thus certify their pass to the semifinals. Vinicius would score the final three to one on the scoreboard in minute 120
#Real #Madrid #Atlético #Madrid #Real #Madrid #comebacks
