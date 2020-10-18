On the sixth game day of La Liga there was a big surprise: The newly promoted Cadiz won 1-0 at Los Blancos!
With a goal from Anthony Lozano, FC Cadiz were able to get three points at Real Madrid – the bottom line was that the win was deserved as Real delivered a disappointing performance.
Real sleeps the first half and wakes up too late
The entire initial phase belonged to the cheeky promoted team – Lozano’s goal in the 16th minute shouldn’t have been the only one. Real gave the outsider a number of chances in the first half hour.
In the second half, it took Real a long time to turn the game around. But Benzema didn’t get more than one crossbar. This marked the first defeat of the season for Madrid, while Cadiz caught up on points with leaders Real.
