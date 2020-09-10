The popularity of Bhojpuri songs can be gauged after watching the views on YouTube. Views of millions of songs on Bhojpuri films are common. Meanwhile, a song from Bhojpuri cinema’s hit duo Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ is becoming very viral on YouTube.

Nirhua did the first film ‘Nirhua Hindustani’ in 2015 with Amrapali Dubey. Let me tell you, this film was a romantic love story, which was liked by the audience. The two have worked together in about 20 films and many albums. People have liked the pair of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. Even people started knowing their pair as real life husband and wife, but it is not so. Nirhua is married, and has children as well.

In 2009, Dinesh started his film career with the Bhojpuri film ‘Nirhua Rickshawala’. This film proved to be a super hit and actress Pakhi Hegde was in the lead role with her in this film. In reel life, both of them did so many films together that people assumed that both of them are couple in real life too. However, later news came that Dinesh Lal Yadav and Pakhi Hegde had really married. But it was just a rumor.

Let me tell you, Dinesh Lal Yadav’s mother says that, my son got married in the year 2000. Dinesh’s wife’s name is Manasha Devi. She lives in Mumbai along with Dinesh. Dinesh Lal Yadav has a daughter and two sons. The daughter’s name is Aditi and the son’s name is Aditya Yadav and Amit Yadav. He lives in Mumbai with his parents. Nirhua’s wife lives away from lime light.