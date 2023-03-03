In the first leg at the Bernabeu he decided an unfortunate rebound after a shot by Kessie. Return to the Camp Nou on April 5th

Advantage Barcelona. The third Clásico of the season ended 1-0 for the Catalans who in the first leg of the Copa del Rey went to the Bernabeu with an own goal from Militao. The away goal is not worth double. Return to the Camp Nou on April 5, and before that there is another Barça-Madrid, on March 19 in La Liga. The first two matches of the season ended 3-1, in Liga at the Bernabeu for Madrid, in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh for Barcelona. Two good games, unlike tonight’s, blocked, nervous, rough. And closed by Barcelona, ​​which in the second half had 70% ball possession, without a single shot on target from Ter Stegen, a clean sheet specialist. Xavi, who arrived in Madrid without many starters and full of worries, breathes, Ancelotti wraps up. See also Sampdoria, first challenge: straighten your feet

the choices — Carlo is without Alaba and Mendy and in the middle he chooses the old guard, Kroos and Modric with the ductile Camavinga to act as a pivot. The bruised Rodrygo stays out, Valverde in with Vinicius and Benzema. Xavi has more serious problems: Pedri, Lewandowski and Dembélé are injured, Christensen has also lost. Four owners, in key positions. And then inside Marcos Alonso, in the middle with Kounde because Araujo is diverted to the right to try to limit Vinicius. Balde preferred to Jordi Alba. In front Ferran Torres center forward, and not Ansu Fati, behind him Raphinha, Kessie and Gavi. For Busquest Clásico number 46, record, surpassed Messi and Sergio Ramos.

nervousness and own goal — Bad and quite dirty match, technically mediocre and entrusted to a referee, Munuera Montero, not up to par. Madrid starts better, but without doing much. And in the 24th minute the turning point: Vinicius, as usual engaged in a thousand personal wars, fights with De Jong and is booked, makes fun of the referee and could be sent off, meanwhile the game resumes: Camavinga gives the ball to Ferran Torres who throws Kessie just in front of Courtois. Miracle of the Belgian, a rebound that between Nacho and Militao ends up inside for Barça’s advantage. The linesman cancels for offside, the Var confirms the goal. Barcelona closes in its area, far from ball possession, with Madrid patient in the insistent construction, making up for corners in series without doing anything about it. Ancelotti removes Nacho to put in Rodrygo, with a domino effect: Camavinga left back, Kroos pivot, Valverde inside right. Xavi responded with Ansu Fati for Raphinha, with Ferran Torres moved from center to wing. See also Marc Marquez, fourth surgery on his arm: "Right to do it now, running like this is a nightmare"

occasion Barca — Barça’s best chance came in the 72nd minute, when Ferran Torres caught Kessie again in the middle of the area, the former AC Milan player shot without fail towards the empty goal but hit Ansu Fati and scolded him saying he should have jumped. The former AC Milan player was the best of him. Rodrygo brought some sparks, Ancelotti also tries with the little boy Alvaro Rodriguez by switching to a 4-2-4, but the Madrid fans are too wet. All open, appointment in a month abundant.

