Riyadh (AFP)

Real Madrid reached the Spanish Super Cup final, by defeating Valencia 4-3 on penalties, after the end of the original and extra time with a 1-1 draw, at King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Spanish champion advanced from a penalty kick to French Karim Benzema (39), and Brazilian Samuel Lino equalized, seconds after the start of the second half, for the runner-up of the Cup (46).

The royal players succeeded in all four shots in the penalty shootout, while Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was chosen as the man of the match, saved the fifth kick, after Valencia wasted the second attempt as well.

The royal club will play in the final on Sunday against Barcelona, ​​the runner-up in the league, or Real Betis, the cup champion, who will meet today, “Thursday”, in the second semi-final.

After the victory, Marco Asisnu said: It was a difficult game without a big rhythm from either team, it was difficult for us, but the important thing is that we are in the final and we are seeking another title.

This is the third time that Real Madrid has reached the final in four years, since the system turned into a mini-tournament in 2019, and it was crowned in the first edition and last year.

Real Madrid entered the match after falling against Villarreal in the league on Saturday, causing it to lose the joint lead with Barcelona, ​​​​who won Sunday against Atletico Madrid.

Courtois said after the match: We don’t train for penalties in Valdebebas, but I knew for example that Cavani had tended to take penalties lately to the right, Gaia missed his last kick to the left, so I knew he would shoot in the middle or the right.

This is the third time that the Super Cup is held in Saudi Arabia, as part of an agreement that will last until 2029, as a result of which the Spanish Federation will receive 40 million euros per season.

The first edition was held in Jeddah in early 2020, and Real Madrid crowned it, after defeating its neighbor Atletico by penalty kicks.

I moved a year to Seville due to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and the title was for Athletic Bilbao, who defeated Barcelona 3-2 in the extension, and returned in early 2022 to Riyadh, and Real Madrid crowned it with a 2-0 victory over Bilbao.