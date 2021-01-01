As of today, January 1st, David Alaba is authorized to officially negotiate with other clubs and to conclude a contract with them that will be valid from the summer. Therefore, it could be that the future of the Munich resident will be finally decided in the coming week.
The Spanish Marca reports that Alaba “intends to announce the name of the team” for which he will play from the 2021/22 season in the next few days. The hottest favorite is still Real Madrid, who have been vying for the Austrian for a few days and especially appreciate Alaba’s versatility.
Now that they can officially sign Alaba by July 1, 2021, the royal do not want to let anything burn in the cause and “in the coming days [bei den Verhandlungen] move forward “- as early as the next week could be loud Marca enforcement must be made fixed.
Realistic hopes that Alaba will decide to stay with FC Bayern anyway can no longer be made by the fans and those responsible. In recent weeks Rummenigge and Co. had always emphasized that they had gone to the pain limit for the 28-year-old and that the defender would now have to move towards the record champions in order to reach an agreement. There have been no signs of this recently – presumably because Alaba is drawn to La Liga.
