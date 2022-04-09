The Blancos avenge the knockout of the first leg by winning 2-0 against Getafe with goals from Casemiro and Vazquez and remain +12 over Sevilla. Dry French after 13 goals in 7 games

Another decisive step towards the title for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. Once the euphoria for the happy European evening against Chelsea has been eliminated, the Blancos do not discount in front of that Getafe who had hit the coup in the first leg. Tonight there is simply no story, because Ancelotti’s troops attack from start to finish, archiving the case with one goal per half. Casemiro, at the first seal in the league, and Lucas Vazquez decide, in both cases thanks to an inspired Vinicius who arrives in double figures in terms of seasonal assists. The news is that Benzema remains dry after seven consecutive games and a haul of 13 goals, but the Bernabeu only gives him applause, the same ones that Bale denies in the final. Next day Blancos expected a sort of match point at Sevilla, currently second 12 points behind. But for the challenge of Sanchez Pizjuan Ancelotti will have to do without Casemiro, who will be disqualified due to a yellow card remedied at the end of the first half. See also Liga MX: Advantage? Chivas does not know the defeat against Puebla by Nicolás Larcamón

overwhelming power – Ancelotti does not risk Mendy and dusts off Marcelo, while on the right there is Lucas Vazquez to let Carvajal catch his breath. The main innovations are in the middle, where Valverde earns his confirmation after his amazing performance with the Blues together with Casemiro and Camavinga. Up front, the usual pinwheel in the offensive trio this time rewards Rodrygo another last minute surprise. Ancelotti’s strategy includes immediate aggression and high rhythms, a mix that allows the Blancos to immediately take the reins of the game and monopolize the ball. Back from a single victory in the last two months, albeit in the last weekend, and without four owners (including the Arambarri lighthouse), Getafe can offer very little resistance, ending up locking up behind the ball line. The consequence is constant target practice for the hosts, who hit Soria’s goal seven times in the first 20 minutes.

VINICIUS INSPIRES – See also A century of José Luis López Vázquez While Getafe struggled even to set foot in the opposing half of the pitch, the Blancos built chances, leaving ample space for the academy that showed much appreciation for the Bernabeu audience. But between fine plays, heel strokes and juggling numbers (those of Vinicius), the winning lunge also arrives at 38 ‘, thanks to a “trivela” of the former Flamengo and a plunging dive by Casemiro, quick to strike behind Benzema. The Blancos do and undo as they please, keep their foot on the accelerator even in the second half and, after an hour of siege without a break, definitively close the games at 68 ‘again with the hand of Vinicius, good at putting Lucas Vazquez in the conditions of aim and center the corner to the right of Soria. In the final, when the Bernabeu waits and calls out for the seal of a Benzema held back by the Var (goal canceled for offside at the start), Ancelotti gives the stage to Bale. For the Welshman, however, only whistles and moans as evidence of a long-closed relationship with the Merengue people. See also Dakar | Front in special: Gaspari gets along with little!

