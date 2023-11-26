For a few months now, fans of The Legend of Zelda franchise have been captivated by a statue of Link in his version of Tears of the Kingdomwhich they took to numerous events around the world and which also had a dedicated space in the official stores of Nintendo. And now, this has been repeated but now with the villain of the video game, and that has caused many to be surprised with the result.

In essence it has the same appearance of the Amiibo which was launched on the market a couple of weeks ago, but now with many more details that leave the plastic figure far behind, and which obviously has its respective rival on the side so that things make sense. This is located in Lion Square in Fukuoka, Japanand residents or tourists can visit it to take a photo for a limited time, because after a few days they will take it to new locations.

Here you can check it:

Have a look at the Ganondorf statue recently revealed for the first time at Lion Square in Fukuoka, Japan! #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/14P81YQYUi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 24, 2023

In news related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomand especially to Ganondorfrecently people have discovered that the Amiibo of the king of Gerudo It has an effect that can ruin the game of whoever uses it in the video game. There is even footage where you can see the disaster. If you want to take a look at the information, we invite you to click on the following link.

Remember that you can now play this title exclusively on nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It will be amazing to take photos next to these statues, so users in Japan should take the opportunity to join these specific sites. In addition to stopping by the official Nintendo store to buy some souvenirs along the way.