Starts the dance between Seville and Barcelona with a game that although it does not aim to be decisive, it can leave very clear the way that they can follow both teams from tomorrow. This afternoon in the Sánchez Pizjuán (4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga) a real fire test facing the game, this definitive yes, next Wednesday at the Camp Nou with the same protagonists in the semifinal of Cup in which Sevilla starts with a 2-0 in favor.

If both coaches agree on something, it is to ensure from the outset that the duel this afternoon will have nothing to do with the Cup (follow the game live on AS.com). From the Seville the covered attitude and they don’t want to monopolize spotlights. Lopetegui does not want to hear about options for LaLiga and ensures looking more to the fifth than the first.

But there is no denying that thanks to an impressive streak of 9 matches won in League on the last ten (with eight consecutive wins) the people of Seville are going like a plane. So much so that to beat Barcelona they would tie with Madrid provisionally in second place with one game less than the whites. Little joke with Sevilla.

From the Barcelona the appointment is reached with maximum precautions. Koeman’s men have a serious problem when they meet big teams and in their last two league appearances against Cádiz and Elche they left much to be desired.

The blaugrana will face a rival that in the last month has only faltered against him Dortmund, who defeated them last week in the Champions League. Is to see if Messi, specialist against Sevilla, can do Haaland today. The Argentine is a toothache for Sevilla, but the Argentine arrives very loaded with parties since the luck of his team depends on him. The return of Araújo to prop up a defense caught with pins, but the young Uruguayan lacks the rhythm of matches before a meeting of this caliber.