Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Real Madrid fans poured out their anger in their own way on French star Kylian Mbappe, who preferred to renew his contract with his team Paris Saint-Germain instead of signing for the royal club, despite the agreement a while ago between the two parties on most of the details, and since the announcement of Mbappe choosing to stay in Saint-Germain, fans launched The Real Madrid campaign was directed against the player, whom it described as a traitor. The Real players also published messages lined with “betrayal” and not fulfilling his promise to the club’s management.

Real Madrid fans canceled their follow-up to Mbappe’s accounts on social media, as a punishment for his treachery and betrayal, and for not moving to their club after the deal was about to be completed, but he preferred to continue with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025.

And the Spanish “El Chiringuito” program revealed that the French star lost 350,000 followers to his account on the “Instagram” network, since the announcement of the renewal of his contract with Saint-Germain due to the decision of Real Madrid fans to stop following him after the failure of his transfer deal to the royal club.

Mbappe sent a message to the Royal Club in a post he posted on Twitter: “I am happy to continue playing in France and I thank Real Madrid and its president Florentino-Perez and I know their disappointment. I will be the first Real Madrid fan in the Champions League final against Liverpool. I will watch it at my home in Paris.”

Karim Benzema, through the Instagram account, published a picture of the late international rap star “Tupac Shakur”, accompanied by his friend, who was betrayed and appears behind him in the photo.

The French star said: I saw all Real Madrid players publishing through their official accounts a post bearing the message of “betrayal”, not just Benzema.

Spanish reports confirmed that Mbappe will receive 50 million euros per season after renewing his contract with Saint-Germain, in addition to a signing bonus of 100 million euros. In addition, the French player will receive 100 percent of his image rights.