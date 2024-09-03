Real family income falls, gap with EU grows

The real gross disposable income of Italian families will fall in 2023 and will stand more than six points below that of 2008. Among the main causes are the high price growth. This is what emerges from the Eurostat tables on the “Social Scoreboard” relaunched by Ansa, according to which the scores for Italy are improving on the employment and unemployment front and on the poverty of those who work, which falls below 10% for the first time since 2010. As regards income in the EU, the average rises from 110.12 to 110.82 (2008 equal to 100) while Italy falls from 94.15 to 93.74.

Eurostat reports that Italy’s indicators on work and education are improving even if the data remain below the EU average. In particular, the employment rate for people aged 20 to 64 in Italy will rise from 64.8% in 2022 to 66.3 in 2023 with a growth of 1.5 points while on average in the EU the increase is 0.7 points, from 74.6% to 75.3%. Despite this increase, Italy remains last in the ranking. On unemployment, Italy records a decrease of 0.4 percentage points (from 8.1% to 7.7%), a trend that will be further strengthened in 2024, while the EU records an average reduction of 0.1 points (from 6.2% to 6.1%).

Our country also records a collapse for the Neet (young people who are not in education and training and do not work) with the passage from 19% to 16.1%), the lowest figure since the beginning of the historical series in 2009. In Europe on average there was a decrease of 0.5 points, from 11.7% to 11.2%. Long-term unemployment (at least one year without finding work) also decreased significantly with the passage from 4.6% to 4.2% of the workforce, the lowest figure since 2009 although still higher than the EU average (2.1%).

Italy has seen a significant decline in the risk of poverty among working people, down to 9.9 from 11.5% in 2022. In the EU in 2023 it was 8.3%. In Italy it had reached 12.2% in 2017 and 2018 while a figure below 10% had only been recorded in 2010 (9.5%). Social data in Italy is also improving on the education front: the percentage of those who leave school early drops from 11.5% to 10.5% (from 9.7% to 9.5% in the EU on average). It is the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series in 2000 when the percentage exceeded 25%. The rate of graduates is also growing, with the increase from 27.4% to 29.2% in 2023 of people between 30 and 34 years old, even if Italy remains distant from the EU average (from 42.8% in 2022 to 43.9%).