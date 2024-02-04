BUSY WEEK. Three games are what America will have this week.

Saturday against Rayados

Tuesday against Real Estelí

And the following Saturday against León. It's time to support.

Real Estelí FC 3️⃣🆚0️⃣ CD Ocotal pic.twitter.com/ZFIRLRVMTO — Real Estelí FC (@realestelifc) February 3, 2024

América registers its second consecutive draw in the Clausura 2024 😰 The Águilas couldn't at home against Rayados de Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/caMOAiyOan — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) February 4, 2024

For this match, the local team will not be able to count on as much support as it would like because a month ago the CONCACAF He imposed a sanction on the property after the incidents that occurred by some fans during the game against Alajuelense last November. Therefore, it was decided that there would be a 20 percent capacity reduction in the Independence Stadiumas well as a financial fine that was not disclosed.

Hard blow from Concacaf! 😣😣 América's next rival in the mythical Concachampions, Real Estelí of Nicaragua, was severely fined by Concacaf for the duel against the Mexican club.#America #RealEstelí #CONCACAF #Concachampionshttps://t.co/CTjxY6MgEk — HoyFut (@HoyFutCom) December 28, 2023

📋 They are the ones summoned by Prof. Otoniel Olivas for tonight's game 👇🚂🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/48ybqTR3dS — Real Estelí FC (@realestelifc) February 3, 2024

The first casualty of the azulcrema club is the well-known case of the captain Henry Martinwho has an ankle injury that will keep him out for between two weeks and a month, while in the last league match prior to this match, the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez He was also absent due to a respiratory problem. However, Cabecita is expected to recover to be able to play the Concachampions.

Similarly, the Dutch attacker Javairo Dilrosunthe Eagles' latest signing, will hardly be able to make his debut because his registration has not been done, so he would have to wait to appear in the continental competition.

Finally, Kevin Alvarez He could be another casualty because on Saturday he was not present on the bench due to muscle discomfort, so he would be taken care of, leaving the Chilean's presence in the air Igor Lichnovskywho came off as a substitute against Monterrey due to an injury.

OUT 15 DAYS 🚨@v_ddiaz reports that Henry Martín suffered a sprain in the match against Necaxa and will not be able to be in América's game against Rayados this weekend or in the team's debut in Concachampions against Real Estelí. Very sensitive bass! 🙁 pic.twitter.com/UN6EV5Z5DO — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 1, 2024