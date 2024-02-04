America begins his path CONCACAF Champions League next Tuesday, February 6 when I visit the Real Estelí of Nicaragua in it Independence Stadium for the sixteenths of Ida.
He Real Esteli It is the winningest team in Nicaragua and is currently in second position in its league with six points, tied for first place Diriangen after three days played. The Nicaraguan team earned its presence in the contest by being the runner-up of the CONCACAF Central American Cup 2023where he fell before Alajuelense from Costa Rica.
On the other hand, the Águilas won their ticket to the contest by being the second best placed in the general table of the 2022-2023 season, also in the current Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX remains undefeated after five rounds with three wins and two draws, the last one occurring this Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Striped in it Aztec stadium.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Tuesday, February 6
Where? Estelí 31000, Nicaragua
Stadium: Independence
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Channel: FOX Sports (Mexico)
streaming: FOX Sports Play
He Northern Train has had several appearances in the Concachampionswhere the furthest it has gone is in 2021 when it reached the round of 16, while in 2009 and 2012 it was in the preliminary round and in 2013, 2014 and 2015 it did not go beyond the Group Stage.
For this match, the local team will not be able to count on as much support as it would like because a month ago the CONCACAF He imposed a sanction on the property after the incidents that occurred by some fans during the game against Alajuelense last November. Therefore, it was decided that there would be a 20 percent capacity reduction in the Independence Stadiumas well as a financial fine that was not disclosed.
Goalie:Douglas Forvis
Defenses: Marvin Fletes, Josué Quijano, Evert Martínez, Oscar Acevedo
Midfielders: Keylon Batiz, Bancy Hernández, Harold Medina, Marlon López, Iván Ochoa
Forward: Byron Bonilla
Substitutes: Leyvin Balanta, Joel Obando, Nicolás Maturana, Francisco Vallecillo, César Salandía, Maicol Balanta, Widman Talavera, Henry Niño
The current Mexican soccer champion will not have its entire squad to make the trip to Nicaragua, however, that does not mean that they will not bring luxury equipment, since it is evident that given their desire to win the title they will seek to finish from the first I find the series.
The first casualty of the azulcrema club is the well-known case of the captain Henry Martinwho has an ankle injury that will keep him out for between two weeks and a month, while in the last league match prior to this match, the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez He was also absent due to a respiratory problem. However, Cabecita is expected to recover to be able to play the Concachampions.
Similarly, the Dutch attacker Javairo Dilrosunthe Eagles' latest signing, will hardly be able to make his debut because his registration has not been done, so he would have to wait to appear in the continental competition.
Finally, Kevin Alvarez He could be another casualty because on Saturday he was not present on the bench due to muscle discomfort, so he would be taken care of, leaving the Chilean's presence in the air Igor Lichnovskywho came off as a substitute against Monterrey due to an injury.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Israel Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Emilio Lara
Midfielders: Santiago Naveda, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodríguez, Illian Hernández
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, 'Chicote' Calderón, Salvador Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Julián Quiñones, Jonathan Rodríguez, Román Martínez, Álvaro Fidalgo
Real Estelí 0-3 America
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Real #Estelí #América #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply