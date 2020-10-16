Real estate Yle: Airiston Helmi’s main house was sold

The villa of a company suspected of financial crimes was sold to a Finn.

Airiston Helmi’s main house in Ybbersnäs, Parainen has been sold, says Svenska Yle.

The buyer of the eight-bedroom building is Finnish. A helipad was originally built in connection with the building.

Airiston Pearl rose to publicity two years ago in September when authorities struck the company and its archipelago properties spectacularly.

Police suspect Airiston Helme of financial crimes such as international money laundering. It is suspected that the property acquired through crime has been laundered in Finland by converting it into real estate in the Turku archipelago.

Police seized documents, equipment, video files from surveillance cameras and 3.5 million euros in cash, among other things.

According to the register, the company operated accommodation.

Among other things, several special ships at the piers attracted interest. The largest of them was a former equipment board of the Defense Forces. There were also smaller boats purchased from the authorities.

Airiston Helmeen owns several properties and is owned by a Russian millionaire Pavel Melnikov. The company has been in liquidation since the spring of last year.

Airiston Pearl is selling all their properties. Its owner Melnikov is also giving up his own properties in Finland.

The first islands in the real estate cluster sold already a year ago.