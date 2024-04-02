Green homes, 40% savings on your bill by skipping 2 energy classes

Improving the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Italy could lead to substantial savings for families and increase property values. According to a study conducted by Cresme, in collaboration with the Symbola Foundation and Assimpredil Ance, it is enough to increase the building stock by just two energy classes to allow families to reduce their bills by an average of 40%.saving approximately 1,067 euros per year compared to 2022.

This improvement would also lead to an increase in the value of renovated homes, which are on average 44.3% more expensive than non-renovated ones. In particular, in non-tourist areas outside metropolitan areas, the increase could reach 50.8%, while in the suburbs and metropolitan areas it would be around 40.5%.

Growing investments, favored by tax incentives over the last three years, have contributed significantly to employment growth in the construction sector. Over 639,000 direct jobs were created every year, which rises to over 959,000 also considering those in related industries. The energy requalification works alone generated an annual average of 371,000 direct employees and 556,000 in related industries.

Furthermore, in the general economic framework, the construction sector recorded a significant increase in hourly productivity, with growth of +9.2% compared to the average of the period before the crisis, against +2.8% for the total economy .

The ambitious objective of reducing the average energy consumption of the entire building stock by 16% by 2030 and by 20-22% by 2035 represents an opportunity for Italy to stimulate job creation, develop new skills and give new impetus to the construction chain, fundamental for internal economic growth. It is estimated that every billion euros invested in construction produces an added value of one billion and 100 million euros and directly and indirectly influences the employment of 15,132 new jobs.

The objectives of the EPBD (Directive on the Energy Efficiency of Buildings) represent a significant stimulus for the development of the construction supply chain. The spread of plant solutions such as electric heat pumps, also in combination with geothermal and photovoltaic, and the growing role of thermotechnics in the design and construction of buildings are crucial elements for achieving these objectives. The electrification of consumption will also encourage the growth of energy communities and the creation of new professional figures necessary for the construction industry and energy efficiency.