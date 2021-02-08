Real estate transaction “Quite a miracle”: Real estate sales accelerated in the corona year – cottage sales shot up and price level rose for a long time

According to the registry manager of the National Land Survey of Finland, the intensified pace of trade can be considered a “pretty miracle”.

Real estate transactions the number increased last year by almost 10 percent amid the corona epidemic, says the National Land Survey. In total, 70,500 real estate transactions were made in 2020.

“The result can be considered quite a miracle during the exceptional year caused by the coronary pandemic”, the registry manager of the National Land Survey of Finland Battle Top says in a press release.

In particular, trade in beach cottages and plots became more common, and cottage prices began to rise after a long period of decline. About 40 per cent more beach cottages and about 70 per cent more undeveloped beach plots were traded than a year earlier.

About 5,200 beach cottages and about 1,400 undeveloped plots were traded. The average price of cottages in the zoned areas, on the other hand, rose by 6 per cent to 90,000 euros.

“Despite the corona pandemic, an excellent number of cottage shops were made. However, the number of cottage shops has been growing for several years, ”Toppinen adds.

The number of forest farm stores also increased somewhat. More than 4,700 forest holdings of more than two hectares were sold. The median price of transactions in the whole country remained at the previous year’s level at approximately EUR 2,900 per hectare.

The statistics of the National Land Survey also show that the most expensive detached houses in the country are located in Espoo. The median price of last year’s real estate transactions in Espoo was almost EUR 540,000, which was also an increase of 16 per cent compared to the previous year.