Real estate The value-added house, which had been empty for decades, was finally sold in Ullanlinna – The new owner intends to renovate the house to its “former glory”

The obligation to maintain a red-brick house on the Virgin Trail has been disputed in court, but now the previous owner is withdrawing his appeal against the district court’s decision.

Helsinki The apartment building, which has been idle for a long time in Ullanlinna on Neitsytpalu, has got a new owner this week.

Alienee Antero Parma intends to commission a major renovation of the building.

HS has previously written that there is a dispute over the obligation to maintain a red-brick house on the Virgin Trail in court.

The deterioration of the building and the dispute have been due to the special ownership of Puistokatu 11: Asisto-osakeyhtiö Puistokatu 11 owns the land and buildings at Puistokatu 11 A and Neitsytpolku 1 A. oblige the housing company to renovate the house.

“It has now got a good home, and the disputes are over,” says Antero Parma, a long-standing entrepreneur who bought the shares in Neitsytpolku 1A.

Parma is the founder and owner of AVS Group. His first company was Polar Diving, one of Finland’s best-known sellers of diving equipment and diving instructors. He has also set up foundation, the purpose of which is to protect Finland’s coastal and aquatic environments.

According to Parma, the legal dispute between Neitsytpolku Holding and Asunto-osakeyhtiö Puistokatu 11 A, which was pending before the Court of Appeal as a result of the transaction, will end, as Neitsytpolku Holding withdraws its appeal against the decision of the Helsinki District Court.

“Let’s renovate it to its former glory. There are financial resources and ideas. ”

Parma says that there are preliminary plans for the renovation, but they are to be reviewed together with both the housing association and the city.

“I can say that it will no longer be stockpiled.”

20th century the history of the small red-brick apartment building built at the beginning is interesting, because before the Second World War its shares were German arms dealer Willi Daugsin owned. After the war, the shares ended up in the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation.

The building housed a Finnish-Russian school, a company engaged in the import and export trade of machinery and equipment between Finland and Russia, and a Russian travel agency in the early 2000s.

HS visited in the house in 2017. The house was and is in poor condition and needs major renovation.

Preliminary according to renovation plans, Parma will see retail space, offices and apartments in the building.

“One option is for my company or the foundation I set up to protect the Baltic Sea and nature to come to the premises,” Parma says.

“There could be an exhibition space on one floor, for example, giving the house new life.”

The timing of the start of the repair depends on the progress of the permitting processes.

“It all depends now on what position the city and the housing association take on the plans.”

Neitsytpolku was the first to report on the sale of 1A shares Evening paper.