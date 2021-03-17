Real estate The “Sugar Piece” designed by Alvar Aalto will enter the rental market

Stora Enso will move from the property to a new headquarters on the shore of Katajanokka next year.

17.3. 14:54

Stora Built by Enso and Alvar Aallon An office building designed by Helsinki on the edge of the Helsinki Market Square is coming to the office rental market. Next year, Stora Enso will move a stone’s throw to its new headquarters on the shores of Katajanokka and leave its old office building, completed in 1962.

The building has been owned by the German real estate investment fund Deka Immobilien since 2008. Deka and Newsec, which rents the facilities, are considering converting the facilities from a single-user property to a multi-user facility.

At the same time, the top-floor staff canteen and rooftop terrace may be converted into a restaurant open to the public.

Stora Enson business development manager Antto Kauhanen said last summer to HSthat the office building designed by Aalto has served the company well for 60 years.

“During that time, the number of staff has increased, and the technology of the house has become obsolete to such an extent that we are looking for a new home,” Kauhanen said.