Real estate The old Karhusaari villa will be renovated in Espoo – Renovation price 2.8 million

In Espoo The renovation project of the Karhusaari villa is progressing. The Premises and Housing Division of the City Government has approved a project plan for the renovation of the villa’s main building and the related interior renovation.

However, according to the section’s decision, the correction must be made within the limits of the annual appropriations.

The exterior and exterior wall structure of the building are to be renovated. The water roof will also be renovated. This ensures that the building remains in good condition.

Due to the repair of the external wall structure, the interior also needs to be repaired in some respects.

The villa signs will be installed in the yard, cast railings will be repaired and the shapes of the ground will be improved so that surface water will flow away from the walls of the building.

Two million euros have been set aside for repairs in the investment program for this year. The implementation of the project plan has been tentatively estimated to cost EUR 2.8 million.

The design of the site and the necessary building permit are expected to be completed next March, and the tender will be held next spring. The building is protected.

There are meeting rooms on the first floor of the villa. To ensure adequate ventilation, room-specific ventilation machines are provided for meeting rooms.

The villa was completed in the late 1890s and was designed by architect Karl August Wrede. The owner of the villa was Nicolas Sinebrychoff, who arrived on the island on holiday sailing. The city of Espoo acquired Karhusaari in 1980.

Espoo wanted an extensive Children’s World for the area a few years earlier. However, the project was abandoned.