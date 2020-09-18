Real estate The most expensive apartment on the Finnish housing market is being built here – only the skeleton of the house that has seen the stages of Finnish literary history remains

At Bulevardi 14 is a house within the walls of which decisions have been made about the dreams of countless writers. Now there is only a skeleton behind the facade.

When Waldemar Aspelin In the late 19th century, he drew a residential house on the Boulevard, there was no talk of power squares in the construction industry.

In 1896, a stone building at Bulevardi 14 was completed, with large apartments. There were four to seven rooms.

Residents and servants had separate entrance stairs. Depending on the size, the apartments had a kitchen, a dining room, a salon, a master’s room and bedrooms, as well as a maid’s room often attached to the kitchen.

However, families did not live in the house for long, as already in the 1920s most of the apartments were converted into offices. By the 1980s, the entire building was already in office use.

Now it is being transformed into a residential house again. However, just about anyone can’t afford future housing.

For the longest time Bulevardi 14 and the adjacent Bulevardi 12 have been dominated by the book publisher WSOY throughout their history. Thus, much of the history of Finnish literature has been made within the walls of the future residential building. Over the years, numerous Finnish classic writers have spent time in the publishing house’s premises.

When WSOY sold the properties in 2012 and moved to Korkeavuorenkatu, a children’s writer, academician and poet Kirsi Kunnas recalled the legendary spaces in an HS interview.

Among other things, Kunnas’ father was on display in the house Väinö Kunnas Portraits painted by the author Olavi from Paavolainen, poet Katri Valasta and the poet Uuno from Kailaa. Kunnas’ own, Marjukka Paunilan painted 75-year-old image.

“Now the house is said goodbye, the paintings and books are taken away from there. The spirit of the house is getting colder, and it may die out of cultural history. But the ghosts remain. That’s where we all haunt dead and living writers, ”Kunnas said in 2012.

In the same context, a journalist, author and former demar politician also recalled Lasse Lehtinen Boulevard property, where this had a study in the 1980s.

“The windows were to the Old Church park, and as the park began to green, it grew A trusted man the number of strips in my novel next to the typewriter. Lunch was served alternately in Kosmos and Boulevard, and it was not always remembered to come back until the last minute of office time. ”

The windows on the left of the house overlook Annankatu.­

The building renovating into offices in the 20th century was an adaptation to the social change of its time. Finland became urbanized, and the growing center of Helsinki was an obvious location for companies. So office space was needed there.

At present, Boulevard 14, which represents Aspelin’s (1854–1923) Neo-Renaissance repetition style, is hooded, and there is not a glimpse of its ornate façade.

The building will be renovated back into apartments, as the aim is once again to meet the needs of a changed society.

“The offices were no longer in line with current job requirements,” says real estate investment company Taitokaari, an owner-entrepreneur. Jani Koivuniemi.

With the current work requirements, Koivuniemi means that companies want spacious premises for offices, where people do not have their own rooms. Boulevard 14 was an “old-fashioned” office building with several separate booths and facilities.

A luxurious Luxury Apartment with skylights will be completed in the attic of Bulevardi 14.­

According to Koivuniemi, renovating the house into apartments was really the only sensible option. Office use would have required the premises to be opened in a unified manner, but an obstacle to such renovation is the load-bearing structures of the building.

“It would have been an almost impossible operation financially,” says Koivuniemi.

Carrying the walls and other structures have been left in the house, but otherwise the skeleton of the house will be revealed behind the tarpaulin at Bulevardi 14. The roof, pipes, elevators, and shafts have been torn off and replaced with new ones. In practice, only the basic structures of the house are upright. According to Koivuniemi, the renovation will be done in accordance with “the soul of the building and the historical atmosphere”.

The facade of the house is protected by the National Board of Antiquities, so it will be preserved. The façade is decorated with pillars typical of the period, as well as details depicting angels and women’s heads.

The façade is visually divided into three parts, mimicking the three-story city palaces of the Renaissance.

Koivuniemi says that the details of the facade will also be renovated.

“It’s not a cost-optimized factory job, it’s an on-site craft.”

According to Jani Koivuniemi, Taitokaari’s owner-entrepreneur, the old office premises should be renovated into apartments, because the requirements for office premises have changed.­

The hooded façade of the house is decorated with intricate sculptures that are also being restored.­

Thus, Boulevard 14 will become technically new, although the old structures will remain partially upright.

Koivuniemi does not tell the price of the investment, but describes that the amount for such a renovation is “huge”. If the house had been merely renovated with plumbing, it would have accounted for a “fraction” of the current investment, he said.

Giant investment naturally reflected in sales prices. The 263-square-meter Attic Apartment for sale in the house is currently the most expensive apartment on the Oikotie road in Helsinki and in Finland as a whole. The loft-style apartment with four rooms and a kitchen has skylights, two terraces, one of which is covered. In addition, the apartment has an “individual cooling system”.

Almost five million euros are requested for the apartment.

According to Koivuniemi, most of the house’s approximately 40 apartments have been sold. The most valuable apartment is 550 square meters in size, and the smallest apartments are 20 square meters. They, too, have paid several hundred thousand euros.

How large is the number of buyers in Finland for such expensive apartments?

“Very marginal,” says Koivuniemi.

In practice, only the basic structures of the property can be erected, but the renovation is to be carried out respecting the history of the house.­

Most of the approximately 40 apartments on Bulevardi 14 have already been sold. This is what the house looked like in early September.­

In Koivuniemi’s opinion, however, old office properties should be renovated into apartments, as the requirements for office space have changed. In addition, new, large office concentrations have been built in the Helsinki metropolitan area, such as Pasila, Ruoholahti, Keilaniemi and Aviapolis.

Koivuniemi believes that the increase in teleworking brought by the corona will also change working life.

“In the future, more and more work will come to the employee.”

In the city the question of the number of premises in the center has been seen differently. A few years ago, real estate investors had a hard whim to get to turn downtown old real estate offices into apartments. The reason was that housing return expectations were higher than for offices.

The city planning agency at the time wanted to tighten the conditions for converting into flats because there were fears that offices in the downtown area would be too few.

“At the time, there was a concern that if more and more old offices were converted into apartments, there would be nothing new to replace in Finland’s most attractive area. There is no possibility of new construction in the city center in the same way, ”says the team manager Hanna Pikkarainen from the southern territorial unit of the city’s town planning.

According to Pikkarainen, the desire to turn offices into apartments near the city center has since subsided, as office rents have tightened. Property owners will therefore receive a better return on their office space.

Pikkarainen says that the number of business premises in the city center as a whole has not decreased radically, and the occupancy rates of offices are the highest in Helsinki. It can therefore be difficult for companies to find premises in the city center. According to Pikkarainen, properties built before the 1950s have the lowest vacancy rate in the entire city.

Although the new office mergers are attracting companies, according to Pikkarainen, there are still trump cards in the city center, which is not the case in other areas.

Such, he said, are particularly good accessibility, a mixed urban structure and the accumulation benefits, ie the fact that mutually beneficial companies are located close to each other.

“The center attracts different companies than newer office campuses in Keilaniemi, for example. For example, expert consultants, advertising agencies and architectural and law firms want to come here. I would argue that being located in a valuable architecture and ready-made urban structure is also a status factor for companies, ”says Pikkarainen.