Real estate, serviced apartments boom in Italy: the new frontier of hospitality

In Italy there is a boom in serviced apartments that is, residential solutions equipped with elements of custom interior design And hotel facilities such as house keeping, concierge, room service, 24-hour customer support, often located within a real estate complex where there are common areas in line with those offered by hotel facilities (fitness area, spa, swimming pool)In Italy the turnover is 2.4 billion of euros with a market share of 7%, behind Spain, France, Greece and the United Kingdom, but operators expect a growth in turnover of +15% and six out of 10 interviewees say they are ready to invest in our country in the next three years. This is what Deloitte reports.

Serviced apartments, explains Angela D’Amico, Partner Financial Advisory and Real Estate Sector Leader of Deloitte “are one of the emerging sectors of hospitality with greater development potential in the coming years. There is great optimism on expected returns: investors believe that investing in serviced apartments is more profitable than the residential rental sector. In the coming years, we can expect an increase in investments generated both by the expansion policies of brands already present in the territory and by the entry of new international operators”. The study ‘Serviced Apartments, an emerging Hospitality Sector’, analyses market trends, management models, economic performance, environmental sustainability policies and the use of Intelligence in Serviced Apartments in Europe, outlines the picture.

An analysis of the European serviced apartments market in 2023 sees the‘Italy ranks fifth in annual turnoverwith just over 2.4 billion euros. The top positions are occupied by Spain (7.4 billion), which confirms its position as the leading country in the market with a market share of 23%, France (4.6 billion), Greece (3.6 billion) and the United Kingdom (3.5 billion). This ranking is reversed if we consider the hotel market. In this context, Italy ranks first in Europe, recording a turnover of over 30 billion euros, worth 15% of the entire market. The United Kingdom and France follow, while Spain ranks fourth.

In 2023, the European market reached almost 3 million units: the country with the largest number of apartments is France, with over 800 thousand units, followed by Spain (420 thousand units), the United Kingdom (310 thousand units) and finally Italy. To date, in our country there are approximately 280 thousand properties: a number that represents a market share of approximately 10%. Even in this case the situation is clearly different if we analyze the hotel offer. Italy is absolutely the first destination in Europe for number of hotels (almost 32,000) and number of rooms (almost 1.1 million), with a market share of 21%, followed by Germany and France.

The study shows demand distributed across the two main macro-segmentations: business 49% and leisure 51%. Although short-term stays (less than 30 nights) are the most frequent (with an average stay of about a week), long-term stays (more than 30 nights) constitute a significant slice of demand, equal to almost 30%. Furthermore, customers prefer to book their stay using Online Travel Agencies (OTA) and apartment websites. Only 20% of travellers book through travel management companies (travel agencies and tour operators) and agencies specialising in serviced apartments. The most requested services? The presence of a wi-fi connection is considered essential and is the main feature sought by customers. There is also a high percentage of those who want apartments that offer cooking facilities (76%) and 24-hour support (70%) in case of need. The presence of areas dedicated to families (51%) and manned receptions (49%) are considered of lesser importance. As for the outlook for Italy, for 2024 an occupancy (percentage of room occupancy) of around 80% is estimated, with an average price per unit sold of almost 270 euros per night. More than 70% of those interviewed are confident about the growth of performance in the following years, with an estimated increase in turnover of around +15% on average in the next three years.

Nearly 60% of respondents plan to expand into the Italian market in the next three years, while only 6% do not consider Italy an attractive destination. According to the interviewees, Italy is considered the European destination that will develop the most in the next 3 years (21% of the interviewees), followed by Spain (16%), Germany, France and the United Kingdom (all at 10%). Furthermore, even among those who have not yet invested in serviced apartments, 60% have already planned to include this type of asset in their investment portfolio and to enter the Italian market within the next 2-3 years. Finally, the remaining 40% do not rule it out for the future. Based on these estimates, an average of 350 new apartments per operator in Italy is expected in the next 3 years. Big cities like Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence are the most interesting places to invest according to industry operators (74%).

After the provincial capitals, the second most attractive cities are (64%), lakeside (30%), seaside (30%) and mountain (28%) locations. Among the operators who do not focus on Italy, a large part (64%) complains about the lack of assets aligned with their development strategy, while 29% are discouraged by bureaucratic difficulties. Among other factors, the difficulty in finding qualified personnel, the lack of perceived tax benefits and the threats of competition have an impact. Environmental sustainability is a topic of extreme interest for the interviewed players, who allocate about 20% of their budget to these purposes and disclose, usually on an annual basis, a sustainability report. Furthermore, more than 8 out of 10 operators declare that they understand the importance of investments in this area: among the objectives declared by the interviewees are the reduction of waste (88%), energy consumption (86%), water consumption (81%) and emissions (77%). Among the most popular measures adopted are light and motion sensors in the room (86%) and the use of renewable energy sources (81%). Thanks to investments in sustainability, operators expect an increase in rental value of +23% and in capital value of +18%.

About a third of the survey sample declared to have already implemented Artificial Intelligence solutions in their facilities, while a further 19% intend to use it by 2024. 64% of those interviewed, however, explain that the main obstacle to the spread of this innovative technology remains the difficulty in integrating with pre-existing systems. In the future, AI is expected to become an indispensable ally in carrying out certain tasks: from direct interaction with customers, thanks to chatbots (69%), to the automation of check-in and check-out procedures (67%), to the customization of the stay (56%). The market is characterized by a fairly homogeneous presence of the main management models: management agreement, lease and direct management. Franchising, on the other hand, is currently marginal. The future trend (next three years) will see a significant reduction in the percentage of direct management in favor of management agreement and franchising, while the percentage of leases remains almost constant.