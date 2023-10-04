Real estate, Invimit Sgr successfully closes the first phase of the takeover project to create student residences

There are 108 nominations that the Institutions have transmitted on the online platform created specifically by Invimit SGR, company 100% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, for the takeover bid project, launched in June. The initiative, whose notice expired on September 30th, aims to purchase properties from local authorities and central administrations throughout the national territory to be allocated, in this first launch, to the creation of student residences.

With reference to the territorial distribution, most requests, that is, 48 ​​percent, comes from Southern Italy with Calabria, Campania and Puglia leading the way in terms of number of applications submitted. Reggio Calabria, Salerno and Taranto were the most active cities in the South.

Read also: Temu, rock-bottom prices but the quality is poor: watch out for the new Chinese store

The requests received from the North of the country, however, stood at 41 percent, with Veneto, Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna among the regions with the most requests submitted. In the Piedmont case, for example, Alessandria is the city that has nominated the highest number of buildings, followed by Novara, Turin and Asti. Finally, decidedly smaller numbers were recorded by the Centre, where requests were 11 percent of the total. Lazio is leading the way in this area, with a total of six nominations. Followed by Tuscany, Umbria, the Marche and Abruzzo.

Read also: Chanel makes a “coup”: acquired 100% of the Friulian Mabi International

“With the Invimit student housing fund and in close collaboration with local administrations, we will give a quality and sustainable response to students’ housing needs, improving the attractiveness of the Italian university offer from North to South,” he declared Nuccio AltieriPresident of Invimit SGR.

“Three months after the launch of the project, the response we have received from the territories is very positive,” he declared Giovanna Della Posta, CEO of Invimit SGR. “It is a project that makes us proud for several reasons: it allows us, in fact, to offer an opportunity to Local Authorities, which can give an effective and efficient response to the topic of student housing emergency with a positive impact also on public finances, and at the same time allows us to provide an answer to national and international operators in the sector who want to invest in an asset class which offers important development potential in Italy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

