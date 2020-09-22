Real estate The attic-roofed artist’s house will soon be demolished in the way of building Malmi: “Useless,” says the city, “representative,” say defenders

The Park Society has wanted the city to renovate its Laihola house into an “artists’ house ”.

Helsinki the Urban Environment Board will be considered today by the Commissioner Sinikka Vepsän (sd) an initiative for the city to renovate the so-called Laihola house in the Park.

Helsinki bought Laihala’s mansard-roofed house at Maamiehenpolku 32 in 2018. The main building of the farm was completed in 1932. Before the sale, the house was occupied by, among other things, artists as tenants. Since the beginning of 2019, the house has been empty.

Locals have called Laihola House the “House of Artists,” according to its last remaining tenant artists. In the Veps initiative text, the house is considered valuable.

“Laihola House is a scenically representative and beautiful memory of old farms along Maamiehenpolku and Aurinkomäentie, and a representative memory of the times of the old Park,” Vepsä writes in his initiative.

The district association Puistola-Seura has proposed a protection plan for the house so that the city would take measures to secure the preservation of the building and the beautiful courtyard, the initiative says.

Officials do not warm up for protection or renovation: “The building in question was included in the trade as a worthless demolition building for which the city has no use of its own,” the board’s introductory text says.

The rapporteur refers to the City of Helsinki’s business premises strategy approved by the City Council on 22 June, according to which the city seeks to divest properties that the city itself has no use for.

It is not in line with the business premises strategy to repair old dilapidated buildings for rent, the rapporteur states.

Helsinki commissioned a condition assessment of the main building in the spring of 2019. The condition of the building was found to be poor or satisfactory. The cost of the repair needs identified in the condition assessment was calculated at approximately EUR 325,000.

“The main building, which is in poor condition and has not been renovated, is not connected to the water supply or sewerage network, so putting the building into residential or assembly use requires significant investment and considerable renovation,” the introductory text states.

Premises strategy and in addition to poor condition, at least as great a reason for the city’s reluctance to protect, repair and preserve Laihola’s house can be found in its neighbor: the house and farm are located north of Malmi Airport.

The land purchased in the sketch frame of Malmi Airport in 2016 is located in the Ukonniity apartment building area, which is planned to be part of a new district with 25,000 inhabitants.