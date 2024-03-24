Superbonus: what's new and everything you need to know for 2024





Signed by Paolo Tanfoglio, CEO of Lokky

The 110% Superbonus legislation is full of lights and shadows, revealing the complexities and challenges of a measure that is as innovative as it is discussed. Inaugurated in 2020 with the aim of revolutionizing the Italian construction sector through massive incentives for energy efficiency, the Superbonus has seen a series of regulatory adjustments aimed at perfecting its application and maximizing its impact. These include: expanding the deadlines, including a wider range of beneficiary entities, updating the list of eligible jobs, introducing strict control measures to prevent fraud, and adapting of the methods of enjoying the benefits, such as the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice.

The data speaks clearly: in February 2024, the number of energy efficiency interventions amounts to over 480,000, with a total expenditure of 114 billion euros and a completion rate of 93.6%. These figures, however impressive, are accompanied by a recent rush for incentives in the final months of the year, motivated by the desire to benefit from the deductions before the deadline of 31 December 2023.

Not only. The Superbonus affected a wide range of properties, from condominiums, which recorded the highest number of interventions with a total of over 113 thousand interventions, to single-family buildings, independent real estate units, and even 8 castles. Among the regions with the highest number of sworn statements, we find Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Tuscany; while Valle d'Aosta records the lowest number.

If on the one hand, therefore, the measure has shown its effectiveness through a notable volume of investments; on the other hand, the continuous regulatory revisions – including decree laws, extensions, conversion laws and budget laws – have created a constantly changing panorama, requiring professionals to continuously update themselves. And also for 2024, there are some new features.

Tax changes and implications for the construction sector

Starting from 1 March 2024, an increase in the withholding tax on bank transfers for incentivized construction work is expected, going from 8% to 11%. This change, introduced by the latest budget law, concerns the Superbonus, the home bonus, and other related incentives, requiring banks and post offices to play an active role in tax collection. While theoretically it should not affect taxpayers or the companies carrying out the work, in practice it could create difficulties for some companies, causing them to seek additional funding. This regulatory change could also affect the demand for incentivized work, further complicating the situation for construction companies already dealing with the reduction in available incentives and the new restrictions on the transfer of credit and invoice discounts.

Legislative news and non-repayable contributions

Decree 212/2023, known as the “Superbonus save decree”, introduced measures to encourage the progress of construction sites and safeguard the beneficiaries. Among the new features, the introduction of a non-repayable contribution for expenses incurred between 1 January and 31 October 2024 for citizens with incomes of less than 15,000 euros stands out, provided that the works have reached a stage of completion of 60% at the end of 2023. Furthermore, for works certified by 31 December 2023, full relief is guaranteed even without the double jump in energy class. This approach aims to provide support to the most vulnerable subjects, while maintaining a certain rigor in public spending.

Earthquake-affected municipalities

The continuity of the 110% Superbonus is guaranteed in the Municipalities affected by seismic events starting from 1 April 2009, where a state of emergency was declared. This measure highlights the desire to provide targeted support to the most vulnerable areas from a seismic point of view.

Ecobonus and Renovation Bonus

For 2024, the Ecobonus varies between 65% and 50% for the replacement of windows, fixtures, boilers and for the installation of photovoltaic panels. A tax deduction is foreseen distributed over 10 years, with a reduction to 36% starting from 2025. Similarly, the renovation bonus persists at 50%, with a tax deduction on a maximum of 96,000 euros per real estate unit.

Credit assignment

Despite the general ban on the use of credit transfer and invoice discount, some exceptions remain which include third sector bodies, non-profit organisations, cooperatives and social housing bodies, which highlight an orientation towards support for social entities.

Facilitated Interventions and Request Procedures

IRES subjects can benefit from the Superbonus for expenses on condominium common areas. Eligible interventions include energy improvements, anti-seismic improvements, installation of photovoltaic solar systems and much more. The request for the Superbonus follows the procedures established by the Relaunch Decree, without changes introduced by the 2024 Budget Law.

In conclusion, while the Superbonus has undoubtedly stimulated significant investments and promoted energy efficiency, we cannot ignore the fact that it has also given space to those who have taken advantage of it, going beyond legal limits, and brought long-term financial challenges. The increase in the public deficit to 7.2% in 2023, despite higher-than-expected economic growth, reflects the complex financial dynamics resulting from the implementation of the Superbonus. The challenge for 2024 will be to balance the need to contain public expenditure with the aim of keeping alive the drive towards making buildings more energy efficient. The companies that have invested in these interventions, and the owners of the properties involved, will have to navigate an evolving regulatory context, with particular attention to financial sustainability and the new opportunities that the Superbonus can still offer.

Among the possible future developments under consideration, the question of the taxation of capital gains generated by the restructuring interventions encouraged by the Superbonus is of particular importance. The increase in the value of properties, a direct consequence of energy efficiency measures, could in fact be subject to new forms of taxation. This perspective raises questions about how to balance investment incentives with the state's budgetary needs, without discouraging Superbonus beneficiaries. The answer to this and other questions will be crucial in defining the future path of the Superbonus and its ability to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive energy transition.