According to a study by Bestagents.com house prices have been stable for five months. In question, the crisis of the coronavirus which would have played a beneficial role on the real estate. This is particularly the case in Marseille, where “ we have not exceeded the price that there has been for some years and the banking conditions are good, we must not miss the boat », Notes Fanny Barbarroux, real estate agent. After five years of continuous growth, the Covid contained the rise in prices.



In this Marseille real estate agency, transactions increased by 45% this summer. ” We did not expect that, we expected the market to be very calm, it was the opposite. It is believed that there has been an acceleration of decisions, both buyers and sellers planning to buy or sell by the end of the year and the saturation effect of their homes has led them to go a lot faster », Explains Stéphane Bessis, real estate agent. A rebound due to the catching up of sales not made during the confinement.