How much do property rentals cost in Italian regions and cities? This was revealed in a report created for Adnkronos by the Fondazione Gazzetta Administrativa della Repubblica italiana, which, as part of the 'Pitagora' project, drew up a ranking of costs incurred in 2022 by Regions and provincial capitals for the maintenance of their offices and their structures, complete with rating assignment.

Basilicata, Puglia and Lombardy are the most 'virtuous' Italian regions, earning it an overall AAA rating. In particular, for this cost item, in 2022, Lombardy spent 835,378.45 euros, Puglia 740,158.07 and Basilicata 13,299.08 (SEE TABLE).

Umbria, Calabria and Veneto are also 'promoted' for this expenditure item, with an overall rating from A to AA, which, with an amount of 273,534.42, 672,876.26 and 1,595,380.54 euros respectively, they win the double AA, and then, with the single A, Liguria (894,052.31) and Tuscany (2,153,947.03).

Among the Regions with 'intermediate' performances are: with BBB Marche (1,231,416.11) and Lazio (4,509,978.95); with BB Piemonte (6,023,974.63) and Campania (7,272,355.38); with B Molise (477,494.02), Abruzzo (2,489,900.60) and Emilia-Romagna (10,595,898.11). While for this item the data for Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Sardinia and Valle d'Aosta are not comparable.

Record rental spending in Sicily

Sicily is the Italian region which, in absolute terms, holds the record for spending on property rentals: 32,120,653.80 euros in 2022. A figure that makes it deserve C, the worst rating (TABLE).



A figure much higher than the previous year (15,654,938.61 in 2021), but lower when compared to 2020 (33,383,880.25) and especially to 2019 (41,372,092.17). Immediately after Sicily, among the Regions with the highest amounts of expenditure for this item, exceeding one million euros, the following stand out, in order and at a distance: Emilia-Romagna (10,595,898.11), Campania (7,272,355, 38), Piedmont (6,023,974.63), Lazio (4,509,978.95), Valle d'Aosta (3,367,268.64), Abruzzo (2,489,900.60), Sardinia (2,433,322.55) , Tuscany (2,153,947.03), Veneto (1,595,380.54), Marche (1,231,416.11), Trentino-Alto Adige (1,097,038.64).

Basilicata lowest rental expense

Basilicata is the Italian region which, in absolute values, has the lowest expenditure incurred for property rentals: 13,299.08 euros in 2022. A figure which makes it deserve the triple AAA rating. Among the Regions that spend the least on this item, again in absolute values, with an amount of less than one million euros, we find: Umbria (273,534.42), Molise (477,494.02), Friuli Venezia Giulia (595,096.05), Calabria (672,876.26), Puglia (740,158.07), Lombardy (835,378.45), Liguria (894,052.31).

Twenty-one Italian provincial capitals have been 'promoted' with triple AAA in the management of property rental expenditure (TABLE).

To be more 'virtuous' for this item of costs of the institution, thus obtaining the maximum rating, I am: Potenza (1,090.48 euros), Avellino (3,236.48), Pavia (6,782.52), Benevento (9,118.84), Verbania (25,644.32), Alessandria (32,721.78), Mantua (37,908.87) , Varese (39,007.13), Cagliari (46,112.60), Barletta (52,656.97), Ancona (53,865.05), Sassari (64,404.82), Foggia (179,534.50), Latina (190,208.70), Livorno (216,321.57), Monza (264,659.30), Taranto (342,621.18), Prato (466,431.75), Florence (664,465.86), Catania (678,846.48), Milan (1,754,963.24) .

There is also a large group of cities that are among the most virtuous for this expenditure item, obtaining the double AA: Trapani, Andria, Turin, Terni, Belluno, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Naples, Bari, La Spezia, Pescara, Agrigento, Massa , Ferrara, Messina, Treviso, Pisa, Crotone, Como, Pistoia, Caltanissetta, Asti. But also the group that won the A: Savona, Oristano, Cesena, Enna, Verona, Salerno, Novara, Lucca, Nuoro, Pesaro, Brescia, Biella, Parma, Padua, Bologna, Cuneo, Caserta, Ravenna, Rieti, Vicenza , Trani.

L'Aquila, Macerata, Fermo, Urbino less 'efficient'

Macerata, Fermo, Urbino and L'Aquila are the four least 'efficient' provincial capitals in property rental expenses. Enough to deserve the C rating. But how much are the expenses incurred for this item in these institutions in 2022? Analyzing the ranking, we discover that L'Aquila spent 1,239,019.49, followed at a distance by Fermo with 473,746.63 euros, Macerata with 408,060.36 and Urbino with 123,028.92.

The following obtain an intermediate rating in the ranking: Grosseto, Viterbo, Sondrio, Bolzano, Modena, Brindisi, Rome, Udine, Vibo Valentia, Frosinone, Ascoli Piceno, Campobasso, Trento, Bergamo, which receives B; Rovigo, Cremona, Genoa, Lecco, Lecce, Catanzaro, Chieti, Aosta, Forlì, with the BB; Rimini, Syracuse, Teramo, Siena, Palermo, Imperia, Reggio Emilia, Venice, Isernia, Piacenza, Perugia, Lodi, Arezzo, Pordenone, Cosenza, which receive the BBB.

Record rental spending in Rome

Rome is the provincial capital which, in absolute values, has the highest expenditure output for property rentals, reaching the record figure of 67,156,263.27 euros in 2022. After Rome, among the cities with the highest expenditure for this item, exceeding 2 million euros, the following in the ranking are: Genoa (7,901,657.21), Palermo (6,825,996.21), Modena (4,002,975, 46), Bologna (3,183,791.09), Naples (3,031,974.72), Venice (2,913,085.63), Turin (2,465,267.69).

At Potenza lower rental expense

Potenza is the most 'parsimonious' provincial capital in terms of spending on property rentals, an item to which it allocated only 1,090.48 euros in 2022 (excluding the non-comparable data of Carbonia, Gorizia, Matera, Ragusa, Vercelli) . To keep spending low for this item, below 50 thousand euros, after Potenza, we find, in order: Avellino (3,236.48), Pavia (6,782.52), Benevento (9,118.84), Verbania (25,644 ,32), Alessandria (32,721.78), Enna (36,033.98), Belluno (36,067.83), Mantua (37,908.87), Varese (39,007.13), Cagliari (46,112.60).