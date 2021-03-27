“Real Estate Registration” and “Suburban Affairs” launch a campaign to update owners’ data in the Emirate of Sharjah

Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department announced the launch of a special campaign to update owners’ data in the real estate sector in the various regions and cities of the emirate from March 28 to May 29, in cooperation with the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in the Basin Emirate.

The campaign aims to preserve the rights of owners, and update their data, especially in light of the presence of old data that has not been updated for a long time, and to prevent the similarity of names and the resulting consequences that cause delayed transactions, so that the name of the owner is linked with his identity number to avoid any similarity For names, and facilitating all dealers with the department to ensure the rights of all owners and workers in the real estate sector in the emirate, the campaign targets all real estate owners in the emirate, including citizens, residents and investors of various nationalities.

The campaign is taking place in the suburban councils in each district on the dates and times announced on the department’s website / www.shjrerd.gov.ae/ and its social media, and all owners must attend the suburb council headquarters, according to the date set for each suburb, and bring The original title deeds, the map, and the personal ID, as the data will be updated and the original will be returned to its owner.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, praised the great cooperation shown by the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in the emirate, represented by its President, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi and all its employees for welcoming the idea, harnessing all the capabilities that the department possesses, and opening them to the doors of suburban councils in various regions to receive owners In order to make the campaign a success.

He emphasized: “The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs was and still is an important strategic partner for us in implementing many joint projects, as our efforts and we worked together in the spirit of one team, which had the greatest impact on reaching the strategic goals set by the department, and contributed to giving additional momentum. Of the real estate sector in the emirate ».

For his part, Counselor Hamid Al-Abbar, an advisor to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said: “The department is constantly seeking to update its data to ensure the rights of real estate owners in the emirate, and to facilitate them to manage their properties and dispose of them easily.”

He urged all real estate owners in the emirate to cooperate with the campaign that aims to preserve their rights in the first place, and to go to the suburban councils at the specified time for each area, and to bring the required documents and documents, stressing that the modernization process is completely free, there is no fee for it, and it will only take a few minutes from Their time, where the process will take place easily, easily, and without complications, with the aim of serving the owners and preserving their rights from being lost.

The department’s employees are present in the Wasit Suburb Council from March 28 until next April 3, while they are in the Al Bustan Suburb Council – Al Dhaid, Hayawa Suburb Council – Khor Fakkan, Suburbia Suburb Council – Khor Fakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn City Council from 28 This March until next April 10, and the department’s employees work in the morning period from 9 am to 1 pm, in addition to the evening period from 5 pm to 8 pm, and the doors of other councils are opened in cities and regions of the emirate according to the date specified for them and announced on the website The electronic department, so that the campaign includes all the councils of the emirate.