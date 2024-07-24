According to a study by QuintoAndar, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte show a return on investment in the short and medium term

A study carried out by Fifth floor indicates a profitability of properties for sale in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte higher than inflation. The official inflation indicator for the last year, measured by IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), reached 4.23%, according to data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The document, referring to the 2nd quarter of this year, indicates that the potential profitability with rent exceeds 6% per year in São Paulo (6.2%), Rio de Janeiro (6.5%), and Belo Horizonte (6.1%). Here is the full from the report made by QuintoAndar (PDF – 3 MB).

Profitability may be even higher at a smaller coverage level, such as the central region of Rio de Janeiro, with an indicator of 7.6%.

“The data suggests that it may be advantageous for those planning to invest at the moment to purchase properties advertised in neighborhoods with good profitability in these three cities with the aim of receiving a return in the short and medium term above inflation”said Thiago Reis, Data Manager at Grupo QuintoAndar.



With information from Investing Brazil.