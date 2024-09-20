There had been various early indicators, and now it’s official: residential property prices in Germany did not fall any further in the second quarter. Mortgage interest rates certainly contributed to this, as their rise initially triggered the fall in house prices, and their fall is now helping to stabilize prices. The first banks are finally reporting interest rates for building loans with a ten-year interest rate fixation of less than three percent per year under favorable conditions.
