Real estate “Pretty great” – Helsinki sells a fabulous Art Nouveau castle on the shores of clear-water Sääksjärvi

Röykä Hospital has been owned by Helsinki since the 1950s.

Helsinki the city is once again selling the Röykä hospital in Nurmijärvi.

The property for sale includes 17 buildings and 45 hectares of land. It is located 45 km from Helsinki on the shores of Lake Sääksjärvi.

Helsinki has owned a former lung health clinic and psychiatric hospital since 1956.

The city used the historic property until 1997. In 2015–2016, the hospital building served as an asylum seeker as a reception center.

Helsinki wants to give up the property because the city has no use for it and it makes a loss of hundreds of thousands of euros a year, says the sales director Otso Kivimäki Newsec, which handles sales.

There is a property tried to sell over the years several times without success.

In 1996, the city was ready to sell the property for FIM 30 million, or more than EUR 7 million in current money. In the year 2008 the deals were already close to completion At a price of EUR 3.8 million.

The property is also planned spa hotels, but the plan failed In the early 2000s.

Architect Magnus Schjerfbeckin designed by the Art Nouveau castle was built in 1903. Schjerfbeck was a painter Helene Schjerfbeckin a brother who has also drawn, for example, the Deaconess Hospital in Kallio, Helsinki.

In addition to the main building, the plot includes two Art Nouveau wooden villas, a kitchen building, a beach sauna and an apartment building with rental apartments.

The condition of the buildings varies, as they are of different ages and some of them have been empty for a long time. The newest building is from 1988.

According to Kivimäki, the hospital is in “habitable condition”.

“The building is a very nice, good old castle with garden areas.”

The property will be sold for its current use, which means that the buildings will be transferred to a new owner with tenants. The buyer must negotiate separately with the municipality of Nurmijärvi about any changes in the intended use.

Röykä Hospital reading room in 1999.

Starting price for Helsinki has not been determined, but will be sold on the basis of offers.

“In a project like this, you also have to look at what the buyer wants to accomplish and whether it’s possible. More money goes to restoring places than to the purchase price, ”says Kivimäki.

Some of the forests around the buildings are Natura sites, which in Helsinki are to be handed over to the ely center for nature conservation purposes before the sale.

The area is one of the nationally significant built cultural environments. The Provincial Museum of Central Uusimaa and the National Board of Antiquities have presented the most historically valuable buildings for protection in the town plan.

Land use in the area is governed by the Uusimaa Provincial Plan and the Nurmijärvi Master Plan.