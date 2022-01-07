Real estate “Pagan Experience Center” presented in a huge Art Nouveau castle in Nurmijärvi – Entrepreneurs dream of magic shops and a witch school

Entrepreneurs specializing in paganism raise money through a crowdfunding campaign. They want a pagan center for an old sanatorium in Nurmijärvi.

Helsinki Röykä’s old sanatorium in Nurmijärvi, owned by the city, is gaining a potential buyer.

Entrepreneurs specializing in paganism Nina Sulkanen and Elina Sjöblom are planning to buy an old hospital with crowdfunding. In their hands, the hospital would turn into a “pagan experience center”.

“There are facilities for various clubs, communities and temples. Craftsmen and companies, magic shops, a witch school and a few apartments could also come to the area of ​​Röykä Sanatorium, ”says Sulkanen.

In addition, Sulkanen and Sjöblom are planning garden areas in the area where medicinal herbs and local food would grow.

“We’re also looking for a restaurateur who could provide catering.”

The Art Nouveau castle, designed by architect Magnus Schjerfbeck, was built in 1903.

Helsinki the city is selling Röykä Hospital on the basis of offers. The hospital, known as the Nummela Sanatorium, will be sold as a whole, comprising 17 buildings and 45 hectares of land. The property is located on the shores of Lake Sääksjärvi.

Architect Magnus Schjerfbeckin designed by the Art Nouveau castle in 1903.

In addition to the main building, the plot includes two Art Nouveau wooden villas, a kitchen building, a beach sauna and an apartment building with rental apartments.

The condition of the buildings varies, as they are of different ages and some of them have been empty for a long time.

Helsinki has owned a former lung health clinic and psychiatric hospital since 1956.

The city of Helsinki used the historic property until 1997. In 2015–2016, the hospital building served as a reception center for asylum seekers.

The city has tried sell real estate over the years several times without success.

Sulkanen and Sjöblom are currently investigating the form of financing and the appropriate bid amount.

Through the patronage’s crowdfunding campaign, the women are expected to raise at least 350,000 euros. The money is used, among other financing, to buy and renovate the property.

“The price of the whole cannot be very high, because the operating costs and renovation costs are so high,” says Sulkanen.

In recent years, many of the hospital’s buildings have been vacant. Sulkanen estimates that it will take ten years to renovate the buildings.

The buyer of Röykä Hospital must negotiate changes to the purpose with the municipality of Nurmijärvi. Currently, the area is zoned for hospital operations.

In the pagan the center would host many events in line with the dreams of Sulkanen and Sjöblom.

“For example, witch lessons, Viking history, ghost tours and rituals. Paganism is so extensive that almost anything can be handled, ”says Sulkanen.

A pagan library would also come to the area.

“People want information on a low threshold. The experience center is for everyone. ”

