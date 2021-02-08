It’s a dark blue house that seems squeezed between a hairdressing salon and a general practitioner. It is the thinnest in London (United Kingdom), only 1.70 m wide. Its price is 1.1 million euros. It’s below the market, but you have to love climbing stairs. “It’s a bit like the magic of London. It is chic and beautiful. This house will be sold to a buyer who is a bit artistic or bohemian, perhaps a young couple or a single person who will know how to see its potential ”, explains David Mayers, real estate agent.

Inside, it looks great. This former 20th century hat shop reveals its many assets: a living room with glass roof, a bathtub, a terrace with a view over the rooftops of the British capital. There are currently few interested buyers, but resale may be attractive. The price of this house has already doubled since 2006.